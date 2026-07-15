Sip.Sing.Speak. Debuts at Robby’s West Hollywood, Blending Music, Culinary Excellence, and Powerful Conversations

A new immersive experience brings together influential voices, karaoke and elevated New American cuisine for an unforgettable evening of connection and culture

Sip.Sing.Speak. is more than an event. It's a space where meaningful conversations, unforgettable food, live music, and genuine connections come together.” — Monique TM, Event Curator

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new experience designed to inspire connection, creativity, and conversation is arriving in the heart of West Hollywood. Sip.Sing.Speak. will make its debut on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at Robby’s West Hollywood, located at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 150, West Hollywood, CA.Created as a curated experience where food, music, and dialogue intersect, Sip.Sing.Speak. invites guests to enjoy an evening centered around meaningful conversations, entertainment, networking, and culinary discovery. The event celebrates the voices shaping culture while introducing guests to one of West Hollywood’s newest dining destinations.The evening will feature a dynamic Women’s Empowerment Panel bringing together accomplished leaders and creatives from the worlds of music, entertainment, business, and innovation. Featured panelist Robyn Charles, singer-songwriter, music executive, and Web3 innovator, continues to build her own legacy as the youngest daughter of legendary musician Ray Charles while championing the future of music and creative entrepreneurship. Joining her is Fanny Axen, Founder of Abridge Entertainment Group, music executive, and global deal strategist known for developing opportunities and partnerships within the entertainment industry. The conversation will also feature Dr. Thela Thatch, a global equity strategist, HR innovator, and organizational transformation leader dedicated to advancing inclusive leadership and workplace evolution. Rounding out the panel is PoetRoniGirl, a poet, designer, and Hustle Girl whose creative voice celebrates authenticity, ambition, and self-expression.Following the panel discussion, guests will have the opportunity to continue the evening through networking and interactive karaoke, creating an atmosphere where artists, entrepreneurs, professionals, and community members can connect beyond the traditional event experience. The debut of Sip.Sing.Speak. also shines a spotlight on Robby’s West Hollywood, a recent addition to the expanding West Hollywood dining scene. The restaurant offers an inviting ambiance paired with elevated New American comfort food, creating a destination where guests can enjoy both exceptional cuisine and memorable experiences.Owner and Chef Robby Christie brings creativity and personality to every dish, incorporating unexpected twists into familiar favorites while maintaining the comfort and approachability guests love. Partner Gabriel complements the culinary experience with attentive hospitality, ensuring diners feel welcomed, informed, and connected to the menu.Guests attending Sip.Sing.Speak. are encouraged to explore Robby’s full menu and experience the restaurant beyond the event itself — discovering the flavors, atmosphere, and hospitality that make it a standout addition to West Hollywood. “Creating Sip.Sing.Speak. was about building a space where people can gather, share stories, celebrate talent, and experience something meaningful,” said event curator Monique TM , CEO of Spotlyte PR & Marketing.“Partnering with Robby’s West Hollywood allows us to bring that vision to life while introducing guests to a restaurant that truly values community, creativity, and connection.”Sip.Sing.Speak. is free with RSVP via Partiful or Eventbrite, with limited VIP booth experiences available for guests looking to enjoy reserved seating and curated offerings.About Sip.Sing.Speak.Created by Monique TM, CEO of Spotlyte PR & Marketing, Sip.Sing.Speak. is a curated cultural experience that brings together food, music, and meaningful dialogue to create intentional spaces for connection and inspiration.With a background in music, communications, journalism, public relations, and event production, Monique TM has built her career around amplifying voices, developing brands, and creating platforms that connect people through storytelling and shared experiences. Through her work in entertainment, media, and community-focused initiatives, she has helped artists, entrepreneurs, and organizations increase visibility while building meaningful connections with their audiences.Sip.Sing.Speak. was created from Monique’s passion for bringing together diverse perspectives and creating experiences where creativity, conversation, and culture intersect. The event celebrates the individuals shaping today’s cultural landscape while providing a space for networking, collaboration, and authentic engagement.Designed for creatives, professionals, entrepreneurs, and community members, Sip.Sing.Speak. highlights the power of storytelling, live entertainment, culinary experiences, and impactful conversations to inspire connection and celebrate the voices influencing culture today.About Robby’s West HollywoodRobby’s West Hollywood is a contemporary dining destination offering elevated New American comfort food in a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere. Led by Owner and Chef Robby Christie alongside partner Gabriel, Robby’s combines inventive cuisine, exceptional hospitality, and a commitment to creating memorable experiences for every guest.

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