The Garage's ACO REACH Customers Generate $168.44M in PY 2024 Gross Savings, 15% Above the National Per Capita Average

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Garage 's ACO REACH cohort posted a per capita savings rate of $1,145 for PY 2024, 15% above the national average of $995. Combined with a CMS-revised $140.16M in MSSP savings, The Garage's ACOs delivered more than $308M in total PY 2024 gross savings — building on over $1.34 billion in cumulative MSSP and REACH savings generated across the platform over the past eight years.The Garage, a high-tech, agentic operating system for population health management, today announced that its ACO REACH customers generated $168.44 million in gross savings for Performance Year 2024, at a per capita savings rate of $1,145 — 15% above the national average of $995. Combined with $140.16 million in MSSP savings The Garage's ACOs delivered more than $308.6 million in total gross savings for PY 2024, a 63% increase year over year. The result is part of a cumulative total exceeding $1.34 billion in combined MSSP and REACH savings generated across the Bridge platform over the past eight years.- A per capita savings rate of $1,145, roughly 15% above the national ACO REACH per capita average of $995- REACH savings accounted for 54.6% of The Garage's total PY 2024 gross savings ($168.44M of $308.6M combined)The result reflects the growing maturity of REACH entities on the Bridge platform and the model's increasing role in The Garage's overall book of business.MSSP Highlights — PY 2024- $140.16 million in gross savings- Approximately 40% year-over-year growth in gross savings- A per capita savings rate of $661- An aggregate quality score of 83.33%, above the national average of 81.9%- 68% of MSSP ACOs classified as high-performingThe results continue a multi-year track record of consistent, sustainable MSSP performance across The Garage's customer base." On Belay is proud about its strong Performance Year 2024 ACO REACH results just announced by CMMI. Our gross shared savings rate of almost 7% outperformed the median of all REACH Standard ACOs nationally and is #1 among Massachusetts-based Managed Service Organizations. These results are a testament to our tech-enabled care management model and the positive impact our care team – including nurses, social workers, and community health workers – have on the lives of thousands of Medicare beneficiaries. This work would not be possible without a strong, dynamic population health technology platform that delivers actionable data to our care teams in a form that adapts to our care model. Pranam and the Garage team have been collaborative and responsive partners, delivering on this important need. "— Andrew Allison, Co-Founder & CEO, On Belay Health Solutions "The conversation in value-based care has shifted from analytics to execution. Data alone doesn't create savings, consistent action does. We're entering what I believe is the proof era of healthcare, where organizations are no longer judged by the insights they generate, but by the outcomes they deliver. The performance our customers achieved in 2024 reflects years of investment in technology, workflows, and operational discipline, powered by intelligent agents that help turn data into action every day. As these organizations continue to mature, we're seeing stronger outcomes, greater efficiency, and more sustainable models for delivering value-based care. The results speak for themselves."— Pranam Ben, Founder & CEO, The GarageAbout The GarageBased in Orlando, FL, The Garage is a high-tech, agentic operating system for population health management that empowers value-based care across communities. Guided by its mission to change healthcare for good... one community at a time, The Garage unifies data, workflows, AI, and care management operations to help providers and payers improve outcomes, reduce administrative burden, and drive sustainable financial performance. Trusted across 48 states, The Garage's platform supports 16M+ patients, 26K+ physicians, 180+ provider organizations, and 127+ EHR integrations. The Garage partners with ACOs, CINs, IPAs, MSOs, FQHCs, RHCs, Hospitals, Specialty Care, Health systems, Health Plans, and other value-based care organizations.

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