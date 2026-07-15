4RIVRS Rapidly Expands Executive Leadership Team Ahead of Pivotal Texas TCEQ Stormwater Permit Update

Pioneer of Logic-Driven Compliance Intelligence Appoints New COO, Chief of Staff, CMO, and Director of Personnel to Scale Automated SWPPP Platform Nationally

As we march toward the August 14 TCEQ regulatory deadline in Texas, operational velocity, market presence, and absolute technical precision are paramount” — Dave Paquette, CEO of 4RIVRS

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4RIVRS , the pioneer of logic-driven intelligent stormwater compliance, today announced a major strategic expansion of its leadership team with four key executive appointments: Jess Pavlansky as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Robin Moody as Chief of Staff, Wendy Coulter as Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and John Fooshee as Fractional Director of Personnel.These high-leverage hires join the company at a critical inflection point. 4RIVRS is scaling its operations rapidly ahead of the August 14, 2026, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Permit update. The upcoming regulatory shift serves as the official launch point for the 4RIVRS dynamic plan builder and compliance automation engine, allowing firms to instantly adapt to new requirements and move away from static PDF templates that function as liabilities rather than true compliance.Driving Operational Scale, Brand Strategy, and Organizational ClarityJess Pavlansky, Chief Operating Officer (COO): Pavlansky will oversee the conversion of corporate strategy into rigorous operational execution as the company scales. A graduate of the United States Air Force Academy and a former U.S. Air Force pilot, Pavlansky brings a foundation of accountability and precision developed in high-stakes pilot training and simulation environments. He previously led operations at HIBCO Plastics.Robin Moody, Chief of Staff: Serving as the strategic right-hand to CEO Dave Paquette, Moody drives cross-functional momentum and organizational clarity. She specializes in bridging the gap between technical execution and commercial strategy, resolving structural blind spots, and maximizing executive capacity to ensure the company remains focused on its highest-leverage priorities.Wendy Coulter, Chief Marketing Officer: Coulter joins 4RIVRS to lead brand strategy and marketing, ensuring the platform’s mission resonates clearly across the market. A brand strategist and growth expert with a three-decade record, Coulter specializes in translating complex value propositions into impactful market leadership for high-stakes, compliance-driven industries, with focus on removing jargon from compliance to drive revenue growth.John Fooshee, Director of Personnel: Joining in a fractional capacity, Fooshee brings over two decades of organizational growth and leadership development experience. As the founder of People Launching, Fooshee has coached hundreds of leaders across startups, companies, and nonprofits. At 4RIVRS, his focus centers on building a sustainable hiring infrastructure and maintaining core cultural health.Leadership Perspective"As we march toward the August 14 TCEQ regulatory deadline in Texas, operational velocity, market presence, and absolute technical precision are paramount," said Dave Paquette, CEO of 4RIVRS. "Jess, Robin, Wendy, and John bring an incredible combination of disciplined execution, structural brand strategy, and people-first leadership. Their collective expertise ensures our internal machinery and market reach scale just as fast as our platform, allowing us to seamlessly handle the massive compliance demand from consultants, municipalities, and operators."Most stormwater compliance "solutions" have traditionally been static .pdfs housed in binders on-site. Unlike legacy systems that act as passive data containers, the 4RIVRS platform combines a plan builder with a compliance automation engine to interpret environmental requirements, automatically ingesting new rules and flagging exactly how they impact active projects through a simple four-step process: Regulatory Ingestion, Intake & Project Mapping, Automated SWP3 Structuring, and Continuous Synchronization.For more information regarding 4RIVRS or to schedule an interview with leadership, please visit www.4rivrs.com . To see the 4RIVRS platform in action, request a personalized demo at www.4rivrs.com/demo About 4RIVRS4RIVRS is the pioneer of logic-driven, intelligent stormwater compliance. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, 4RIVRS has simplified environmental documentation. While legacy systems act as static data containers, 4RIVRS transforms complex regulatory requirements into synchronized, site-specific Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plans (SWP3). Featuring a plan builder and compliance automation engine, 4RIVRS eliminates the "compliance gap" caused by manual updates and static templates, ensuring that projects remain inspection-ready and synchronized with the law from initial intake to final plan. For more information, visit www.4rivrs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.