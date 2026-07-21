ClientTether and GlassHouse Connect Digital Door Knocking With Automated Customer Follow-Up for Home Service Franchises
The new integration helps franchise systems turn targeted neighborhood outreach into organized, consistent customer engagement across the full sales lifecycle.
Home service franchises need more than additional lead sources. They need connected systems that help their teams respond, follow up, and turn local opportunities into long-term customer relationships”SALT LAKE CITY AND SPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClientTether, the top-rated FranDev and service franchise CRM, today announced a new partnership and integration with GlassHouse, the only outbound sales platform built for home services. Together, the companies are helping home service franchisors and franchise owners connect hyper-local lead generation with structured, automated follow-up.
— Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether
GlassHouse enables home service businesses to digitally door-knock homeowners around their best customers or within neighborhoods they want to win using personalized SMS and email campaigns. By connecting GlassHouse with ClientTether’s franchise CRM software, franchise owners can create a more unified journey from initial neighborhood outreach through ongoing sales communication and customer lifecycle management.
Turning Neighborhood Outreach Into a Repeatable Revenue Engine
Home service franchise owners often know where their strongest opportunities are: around recently completed projects, inside high-value neighborhoods, or within underdeveloped areas of their assigned territories. The challenge is reaching those homeowners consistently and ensuring every response receives timely, organized follow-up.
GlassHouse brings territory mapping, homeowner and property data, compliant outreach capabilities, and AI-powered follow-up into one outbound sales platform. After leads are generated from GlassHouse activities, ClientTether helps franchise teams manage leads, automate communication, track customer activity, and maintain consistent sales processes across locations.
“Home service franchises need more than additional lead sources. They need connected systems that help their teams respond, follow up, and turn local opportunities into long-term customer relationships,” said Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether. “Our partnership with GlassHouse gives franchise owners a powerful way to generate demand within their territories and connect that activity to the automation and customer management tools they use to drive growth.”
The integration brings these capabilities together so franchise owners can move more efficiently from identifying a promising neighborhood to engaging homeowners and managing resulting opportunities. This helps reduce the disconnect between lead generation and lead management while giving local teams a clearer, more repeatable process for building pipeline within their territories.
Keeping Every Homeowner Connected From First Outreach Through the Customer Lifecycle
With the connected platforms, home service franchise teams can use GlassHouse to build targeted audiences and launch personalized neighborhood campaigns while relying on ClientTether to support continued communication and sales execution with existing opportunities.
Rather than treating outbound prospecting as a standalone campaign, franchise owners can incorporate it into a broader customer engagement strategy. Interested homeowners can move into structured follow-up processes designed to maintain contact, prompt next steps, and help local teams manage opportunities without relying entirely on manual outreach.
For franchisors, the partnership supports stronger alignment between the technology used to generate demand and the systems used to convert and manage that demand. It also gives franchisees a practical way to execute localized marketing while following a more consistent sales process.
“We're excited to be partnering with ClientTether to help our mutual customers drive revenue impact and connect their entire tech stack,” said Jimmy Speyer, founder and CEO of GlassHouse. “This partnership will help our franchise customers to streamline their lead generation and make sure that they have a simple way to keep in contact with every homeowner in their territory from initial outreach through full customer lifecycle.”
Helping Franchise Systems Grow Locally Without Losing Consistency
Local market execution is essential for home service franchises, but disconnected tools can make it difficult for franchisors to establish consistent processes across every location. The ClientTether and GlassHouse partnership helps bridge that gap by connecting territory-based prospecting with a franchise CRM designed to support communication, automation, and customer journey management.
The result is a more coordinated approach to growth: franchisees can focus outreach on the neighborhoods most relevant to their businesses, while franchisors can equip their systems with a repeatable framework for engaging and nurturing the opportunities those campaigns generate.
What Franchisors Gain
- A connected process spanning neighborhood targeting, outbound outreach, lead follow-up, and ongoing customer engagement
- More consistent execution across franchise locations and assigned service territories
- Reduced manual work when managing homeowners who engage with localized campaigns
- A repeatable way for franchisees to generate pipeline around existing customers and priority neighborhoods
- Better alignment between local lead-generation activity and systemwide sales processes
About ClientTether
ClientTether is the top-rated FranDev and service franchise CRM. Our franchise software streamlines franchise candidate and B2C customer journeys with AI, text, call, & email automations. ClientTether is recognized as a top technology supplier in the franchise industry by Entrepreneur Magazine, and as a categorical leader in client satisfaction and ease of use by G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice. Learn more at www.clienttether.com
About GlassHouse
GlassHouse is the Digital Door Knocking platform for home service businesses. GlassHouse helps roofing, painting, pest control, landscaping companies, and more, win new customers through hyper-local, targeted outreach — combining territory mapping, homeowner contact data covering 200M+ contacts, and compliant SMS and email campaign tools in one platform. With integrations across leading FSMs ServiceTitan, Jobber, Workiz, AccuLynx, ClientTether, and more, GlassHouse turns neighborhood prospecting into a repeatable growth engine. Learn more at www.glasshousepro.com.
Marcela Martinez
ClientTether
+1 385-332-8144
email us here
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