New State Laboratory Strengthens South Carolina's Public Health and Environmental Protection Efforts

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 14, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Public Health (DPH) and S.C. Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) today celebrated the opening of the state's new Public Health and Environmental Laboratory, a modern facility designed to strengthen South Carolina's ability to protect public health and the environment for decades to come.

The 140,000-square-foot laboratory replaces a nearly 50-year-old facility and provides expanded capacity, advanced technology and enhanced flexibility to meet the state's evolving public health and environmental testing needs. The laboratory supports a wide range of services, including newborn screening, infectious disease testing, emergency response, drinking water analysis, environmental monitoring and radiological testing.

Jointly utilized by DPH and SCDES, the new laboratory represents a significant investment in South Carolina's ability to protect public health and the environment for generations to come.

"This is a proud moment not just for two state agencies but for the state and people of South Carolina," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, acting director of the S.C. Department of Public Health. “We now have a truly world-class, state-of-the-art public health and environmental laboratory with national CDC Laboratory Response Network Level 1 status, which only 10 other laboratories in the nation have, as well as room to grow and accommodate new technologies as they emerge to protect South Carolinians and their families.”

"This highly advanced laboratory represents an investment in the future of South Carolina as it will support a resilient natural environment for generations to come," said Myra Reece, Director of the S.C. Department of Environmental Services. "Our environmental lab professionals now have a modern, leading-edge facility for performing their essential work that helps protect the water we drink and the air we breathe, and much more. With South Carolina’s population and economy growing every day, it’s never been more important to advance our capabilities for protecting our air, land and water resources.”

The new Public Health and Environmental Lab was designed to increase operational efficiency, support emerging technologies, enhance emergency preparedness capabilities and provide additional capacity for future growth. The facility will enable laboratory staff to continue delivering timely, accurate and reliable testing services that support public health decision-making and environmental protection efforts statewide.

Designed by Caplea Coe Architects in association with HDR Architecture and constructed by Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, construction of the new laboratory began in 2024. Approximately 120 DPH and 71 SCDES lab employees will begin relocating to the facility in August and are expected to fully move-in by fall.

In addition to increased space for laboratory testing, the new facility also includes increased space for training, education, collaboration and research and incorporates the latest in laboratory safety and security.

###