Azulle Launches Elite Mini PC With Quad HDMI 2.1 and Modular I/O

Azulle Elite, a quad HDMI 2.1 workstation platform built for enterprise, AV, and edge deployments Four native HDMI 2.1 outputs, dual 2.5GbE Ethernet, and eight USB ports, all without adapters or expansion hardware. One platform, multiple deployments: Elite powers multi-monitor workstations, digital signage, interactive kiosks, and 24/7 control room installations

New Elite platform combines four native HDMI 2.1 outputs, adaptive I/O expansion, and optional on-device AI acceleration in one industrial-grade system.

Elite eliminates the adapters, converters, and expansion boxes that complicate multi-display deployments. Everything installers need is built into one platform, backed by USA-based support.” — Alex Rodriguez, CEO of Azulle

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azulle today announced the new Elite platform, a multi-display workstation engineered for structured enterprise, AV, and edge deployments where display density, connectivity, and installation standards must operate as a single unified system.

Elite integrates four native HDMI® 2.1 outputs directly into the platform architecture, enabling clean multi-display installations without external conversion hardware. The platform drives up to four 4K@60Hz displays simultaneously, or up to 8K@60Hz on a single display, preserving signal integrity while simplifying cabling and reducing adapter dependency in high-density environments.

Designed for real deployments, Elite introduces an adaptive expansion architecture that allows connectivity to match the environment. An interchangeable side panel enables deployment-aligned configuration with up to five 2.5GbE Ethernet ports, dual RS-232/RS-485 serial connectivity, or an optional 4G/LTE cellular module, supporting segmented enterprise networks, industrial integration, and distributed edge infrastructures without external expansion hardware.

Elite is powered by Intel® Core Ultra™ (Arrow Lake) processors with integrated Intel® Arc™ graphics for professional workloads, including high-density multi-monitor workflows, real-time visualization, and multi-stream 4K and 8K content. The platform also supports optional on-device AI acceleration via M.2 expansion, enabling localized inference for analytics, monitoring, and automation use cases when required.

Built for continuous operation, Elite features industrial-grade components with an operating range of -20°C to +45°C, making it suitable for 24/7 deployments in demanding environments, from digital signage and video walls to factory floors and remote edge locations. Every Elite ships with a 3-year manufacturer's warranty and USA-based support with direct engineering access.

Delivered as a barebone platform, Elite allows RAM and storage to be configured precisely to the performance and capacity requirements of each deployment, with support for up to 96 GB of DDR5 memory and dual M.2 NVMe® storage. Elite supports Windows 11 Pro®, Windows IoT®, and Ubuntu® Linux.

Availability

Elite is available now through Azulle. For specifications, configuration guidance, and purchasing inquiries, visit https://azulle.com/products/elite.

About Azulle

Azulle designs deployment-ready computing platforms for commercial and industrial environments, built for reliability, lifecycle stability, and scale.

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