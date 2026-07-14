Governor Stein, First Lady Stein Celebrate Support for North Carolina Craft Economy in Asheville

RALEIGH, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein and First Lady Anna Stein joined the Center for Craft and e-commerce platform Etsy to celebrate the launch of the Craft Catalyst Initiative, a new partnership that over the next three years will invest $10 million in creative economies across the country, including Asheville. As one of five Craft Hubs chosen by Etsy, Asheville will see local artists, small businesses, makers, and more receive support to continue growing the vibrant culture and economy that make western North Carolina strong. This announcement kicks off Governor and First Lady Stein’s week in western North Carolina, where they will highlight the state’s ongoing efforts to support communities’ recovery from Hurricane Helene while showcasing all that the region has to offer to travelers.

"Asheville is an epicenter of art, small businesses, and the creative economy,” said Governor Josh Stein. “As a state, we have been proud to support small business recovery and stand beside western North Carolinians. We’re grateful that Etsy and the Craft Catalyst Initiative are helping revitalize and sustain the incredible craft and artistry that make western North Carolina unforgettable.”

“Local artists have long been an integral part of western North Carolina culture," said First Lady Anna Stein. “Etsy’s support will help drive more people to visit Asheville and surrounding areas, which will help boost local economies, especially as we continue to recover from Hurricane Helene.”

“As the Center for Craft celebrates its 30th anniversary, partnering with Etsy to recognize the value of craft organizations marks a particularly significant milestone,” said Center for Craft Executive Director Stephanie Moore. “In an increasingly AI-driven and digitized world, human connection through craft is more essential than ever. This initiative will fortify craft’s place by investing in the spaces, relationships, and infrastructure that encourage artists, sustain creative careers, and strengthen communities across the country.”

“Thriving craft communities are essential to preserving traditions, fostering creativity, and creating opportunity for makers,” said Chelsea Mozen, Head of Impact & Sustainability at Etsy. "We're proud to partner with the Center for Craft to invest in the people and organizations that make these creative ecosystems possible, helping ensure artisans have the support they need to grow, connect, and keep craft thriving for generations to come.”

The Greater Asheville region is among the most craft-dense regions of the United States. In 2025, North Carolina’s small businesses accounted for more than 99 percent of the state’s businesses while employing 1.8 million people statewide.

In response to the impact of Hurricane Helene, Governor Stein and the Department of Commerce have prioritized supporting small businesses in western North Carolina. The Commercial District Revitalization (CDR) Program recently launched grant funding for local governments and nonprofits that will help reinvigorate the commercial districts where small businesses operate. The CDR program is accepting applications until August 4, 2026. Earlier this year, Governor Stein announced nearly $8.5 million in new infrastructure grants to support 13 local small business recovery projects in western North Carolina through the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Small Business Infrastructure Grant Program (SmBIZ). SmBIZ has awarded nearly $30 million to support recovery efforts of small business districts in the region.

Last week, Governor Stein signed Senate Bill 257 into law, enacting North Carolina’s first full state budget in more than two years. The budget appropriates more than $700 million to support Hurricane Helene recovery – the third Hurricane Helene Recovery package since Governor Stein took office in January 2025 – including $2 million to promote tourism in the region. In June, Governor Stein returned to Washington, DC, to continue advocating for additional federal funding for Helene. His $10 billion federal request includes funding to rebuild housing, strengthen infrastructure, and support small businesses.

Governor Stein is committed to encouraging people to rediscover what makes western North Carolina unforgettable. In February, Governor Stein visited several of North Carolina’s six ski resorts to highlight the mountains that make North Carolina the Winter Capital of the South. The state’s ski industry generates more than $244 million annually and attracts more than 780,000 visitors each year. Last year, Governor Stein and First Lady Anna Stein launched the “Rediscover the Unforgettable” tourism initiative to encourage travel to western North Carolina to spark local economies.