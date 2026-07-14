Astro Health Presents AI-Powered Dementia Care Platform at Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC®) 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astro Health Inc., a digital health artificial intelligence company developing AI-powered care delivery technologies, today announced their poster presentation at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2026, the world’s largest international conference dedicated to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia research.The poster presentation, titled “An Artificial Intelligence Powered Dementia Care-Support Platform For Improving Functionality And Reducing Falls,” highlights Astro Health’s AI-powered precision care platform designed to augment dementia care through personalized, continuous, and adaptive support for patients and caregivers. The poster presentation is led by Shraddha Chaugule, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Astro Health, together with collaborators including Ian Thornell, M.S., and Dr. Eric Hsieh of the Keck School of Medicine of USC.The study introduces a multi-agent artificial intelligence platform that integrates personalized digital interventions, continuous monitoring, caregiver support, and evidence-informed decision support with the objective of improving functional outcomes, promoting independence, and helping reduce fall risk among individuals living with mild cognitive impairment and dementia.“As the global burden of dementia continues to rise, there is an urgent need for scalable technologies that extend care beyond traditional clinical settings,” said Shraddha Chaugule, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Astro Health. “Our presentation at AAIC represents an important milestone in demonstrating how advanced artificial intelligence can support patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers through personalized, continuous care. We are honored that our work has been selected for presentation at one of the world’s most prestigious scientific conferences focused on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.”According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 55 million people worldwide are currently living with dementia, with the number projected to nearly triple by 2050 as populations age. These trends underscore the growing need for innovative digital health technologies capable of expanding access to high-quality, personalized care while supporting caregivers and healthcare systems.Astro Health’s platform leverages advanced large language models, multimodal health data, and intelligent AI agents to deliver individualized care recommendations, monitor behavioral and functional changes, facilitate caregiver engagement, and support longitudinal disease management. The platform is being developed to complement—not replace—clinical care by providing continuous support between healthcare encounters.The AAIC presentation builds upon Astro Health’s broader research and development strategy focused on applying clinically informed artificial intelligence to improve outcomes across aging, cognitive health, mental health, and chronic disease management. The company continues to collaborate with leading academic and clinical institutions to evaluate its technologies through rigorous scientific research.Poster PresentationConference: Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2026Presentation Type: Scientific PosterTitle: An Artificial Intelligence Powered Dementia Care-Support Platform For Improving Functionality And Reducing FallsAuthors: Shraddha Chaugule, Ph.D.; Ian Thornell, M.S.; Eric Hsieh, M.D.About Astro HealthAstro Health Inc. is a San Francisco-based digital health technology company developing artificial intelligence solutions that support personalized healthcare delivery. The company’s AI platform is designed to assist patients, caregivers, clinicians, and healthcare organizations through intelligent, adaptive care-support technologies across multiple therapeutic areas. Astro Health’s research emphasizes clinical validation, responsible AI development, and collaboration with leading healthcare institutions to improve health outcomes at scale.For media inquiries:Astro Health Inc.San Francisco, CaliforniaEmail: shrads@astrohealth.aiWebsite: www.astrohealth.ai

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