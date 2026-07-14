Board of Commissioners and CCMUA announce generational investment to improve water quality throughout Camden County

(Camden, NJ) – On Tuesday, the Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden County Municipal Utilities Authority, state legislators, and mayors joined with environmental leaders from across New Jersey to unveil a comprehensive plan for generational investment designed to improve water quality throughout Camden County.

This historic effort will encompass the Cooper River, Kirkwood Lake, Atco Lake, Evans Pond, Wallworth Lake, and several other crucial watersheds throughout the county. Once complete, these coordinated investments in wastewater infrastructure, stormwater management, habitat restoration, sediment remediation, and recreational improvements will make the Cooper River and surrounding waterways throughout Camden County one of the cleanest and healthiest urban watersheds in the United States.

“Protecting and maintaining our waterways is one of the greatest responsibilities we share,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Nash, liaison to the Camden County Municipal Utilities Authority. “I am thrilled to have the support of our environmental partners as we embark in the single largest investment in improving our waterways so they can be enjoyed and relied upon for generations to come.”

Once improvements and enhancements are made over several years throughout this multipronged initiative, the county will have successfully protected drinking water resources, preserved recreation on waterways, and ensured that all lakes, rivers, and creeks in Camden County are safe.

Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. highlighted the long-term benefits of this historic investment.

“I want to commend Jeff Nash, Scott Schreiber, and the entire team at the CCMUA for their tireless advocacy in establishing a plan that will improve our waterways from Camden to Winslow, and everywhere in between,” said Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. “This is an ambitious undertaking, but through the support of our environmental and legislative partners, it is my hope that one day, Camden County will be nationally ranked for water quality and environmental stewardship.”

The Trust for Public Land has served as an integral partner to the county throughout not only the development of this plan, but through all open space preservation efforts in Camden County. Justin Dennis, New Jersey Program Director at Trust for Public Land emphasized the compounding benefits that come from investing in water quality.

“Clean water and accessible parks are fundamental to healthy, thriving communities,” said Justin Dennis, New Jersey Program Director at Trust for Public Land. “This vision recognizes that restoring Camden County’s waterways is about more than infrastructure—it’s about creating healthier neighborhoods, expanding access to nature and recreation, reducing flooding and water pollution, and ensuring future generations can enjoy these public spaces.”

The Cooper River and other back channels of the Delaware River have become a renowned location for recreational water activities including kayaking, canoeing, and rowing. Organizations like Upstream Alliance have dedicated their efforts to improving access to urban waterways throughout the east coast. Don Baugh, president and founder of Upstream Alliance expressed his excitement for this project, and the increased recreational access it will bring county residents and visitors.

“We applaud the effort by Camden County to make a generational impact on Camden County’s waterways,” said Don Baugh, president of Upstream Alliance. “This will further boost the on-water recreational opportunities available to county residents, resulting in higher quality of life and improved economic development. Hooray!”

Congressman Donald Norcross reflected on his childhood experiences on the Cooper River.

“Growing up in Pennsauken as a kid, it was out of the question to spend time in the Cooper River with the raw sewage flowing freely. It was awful,” Congressman Donald Norcross said. “But earlier this summer I was reminded of how much progress we’ve made when I saw an eagle diving for fish in those same waters during a kayak trip. We can’t let our foot off the pedal when it comes to conserving the Cooper River, and I’m glad efforts are being taken to ensure our local waters remain a point of pride.”

State Senator Nilsa Cruz-Perez highlighted the impact this project will have on improving quality of life for Camden County residents.

“Clean water is fundamental to public health, recreational access, and overall quality of life,” said State Senator Nilsa Cruz-Perez. “This effort will protect and improve our waterways for years to come and will make Camden County a national model for environmental stewardship. I commend the Board of Commissioners for their dedication to the residents of Camden County and ensuring that our waterways are safe and enjoyable for our residents.”

This historic announcement comes on the heels of some of the worst flooding Camden City has experienced since Superstorm Sandy. With stormwater management serving as a central pillar of the plan, Mayor Victor Carstarphen praised the Commissioner Board and CCMUA for creating a well-rounded plan that will touch all aspects of water quality.

“Simply put, water quality matters,” said Camden Mayor Victor G. Carstarphen. “It’s vital to our quality of life and impacts all of us! Just last week the City of Camden and the region experienced terrible flooding conditions. The restoration of our waterways is essential to aid with the management of stormwater and preservation of our natural environment. Not only is this important for the short term but for future generations. This Master Plan is a long-term roadmap to achieve this goal through coordinated investments and strategic improvements.”

The Borough of Collingswood is one of several municipalities whose borders intersect with the Cooper River and its waterways. Mayor Daniela Solano-Ward underscored the benefits that this plan will have on Collingswood residents.

“Collingswood can do little to alter our geographic reality: we are bordered by the Cooper River to the North and Newton Creek to the South,” said Collingswood Mayor Daniela Solano-Ward. “This comprehensive, and generational, watershed initiative had Collingswood at: “reducing storm water runoff and reducing flooding”.”

Implementation of this plan will be supported through state and federal funding, county capital investment, municipal participation, philanthropic support, and public-private partnerships. Subject to voter approval, Camden County may also consider a modest Open Space and Water Quality Tax Referendum of $0.01 to establish a dedicated local funding source for long-term watershed restoration, environmental preservation, recreational improvements, and matching funds needed to maximize state and federal grant opportunities.

The current County Open Space Tax is $0.02, and the proposed $0.01 increase to $0.03 is still less than the Open Space Taxes in neighboring Burlington and Gloucester counties, which each have a $0.04 Open Space Tax, underscoring the Board of Commissioner’s commitment of balancing the need for improvement to county waterways, with the ever-increasing cost of living.

“The Board of Commissioners understand the importance of balancing environmental investment with the financial pressures facing our residents, and we believe this plan does exactly that while giving us the resources necessary to make lasting and meaningful improvements,” continued Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. “We look forward to working closely with our environmental partners, our partners in government, and community members as we embark on this project, ensuring that every step we take reflects both responsible stewardship and the needs of the residents we serve.”