Carew International Publishes New Guidance on Selling to Manufacturing Buying Committees Amid Rising Deal Complexity

Carew International publishes new manufacturing sales training guidance on buying committees, value-based selling, and sales coaching for manufacturing teams.

Manufacturing sales teams are being asked to close more complex deals than ever, longer cycles, more stakeholders, and constant pressure to compete on price.” — Scott Stiver, Chief Sales Officer, Carew International

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carew International , a B2B sales and leadership training company with more than 50 years of experience, has published a new resource addressing one of the most persistent challenges facing manufacturing sales organizations today: winning business in an environment of longer buying cycles, larger buying committees, and increasing price pressure.Manufacturing purchases increasingly involve multiple stakeholders, including operations, procurement, engineering, and finance, each evaluating a purchase against different priorities. At the same time, commoditized products and pricing pressure make it harder for sales teams to differentiate on value rather than price alone. Carew's new resource is built to help manufacturing sales professionals and sales leaders navigate both challenges.The resource includes practical guidance on selling value in a price-driven market, coaching sales teams for lasting results, and navigating complex, multi-stakeholder buying committees, along with a set of frequently asked questions addressing the most common challenges manufacturing sales organizations face today."Manufacturing sales teams are being asked to close more complex deals than ever, longer cycles, more stakeholders, and constant pressure to compete on price. The organizations that win are the ones whose sales teams can move past specifications and build a real business case and story for every person in the room. That's exactly what we built this resource to help manufacturing sales leaders do." - Scott Stiver, Chief Sales Officer, Carew InternationalCarew International has worked with manufacturing organizations for decades, helping sales teams build consultative selling skills through its flagship Dimensions of Professional Selling program, along with programs addressing sales leadership, strategic account growth, and prospecting. The full resource is available at https://www.carew.com/manufacturing-sales -training/.About Carew InternationalCarew International is a Cincinnati-based sales and leadership training company with more than 50 years of experience helping B2B organizations build stronger, more consultative sales teams. Carew's programs include Dimensions of Professional Selling, Positional Prospecting, Mastering Strategic Selling Plans, Excellence in Sales Leadership, and Excellence in Customer Service.

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