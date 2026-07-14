State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Wilmington

Date Posted: Tuesday, July 14th, 2026

The Delaware State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred late Sunday night in Wilmington.

On July 12, 2026, at approximately 11:00 p.m., a Honda Passport was stopped at a red light in the outside turn lane on eastbound Main Street, preparing to turn left onto northbound Limestone Road. A Mazda CX-5 was stopped behind the Honda. At the same time a Kawasaki Ninja was traveling southbound on Limestone Road approaching the right turn lanes connecting to westbound Main Street. For reasons currently being investigated, the Kawasaki failed to negotiate the turn and continued straight, striking the curb of the traffic island. As a result, the rider was ejected from the motorcycle before sliding underneath the stopped Honda. Simultaneously, his helmet landed on the stopped Mazda.

The motorcycle operator, a 25-year-old man from Newark, Delaware, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. On July 13, 2026, the man died as a result of the injuries he sustained during the crash. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The Honda’s driver, a 38-year-old woman from Wilmington, Delaware, and the Mazda’s driver, a 29-year-old man from Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, were not injured.

The roadway was closed for approximately 3.5 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or has related video, to contact Master Corporal R. Kunicki by calling (302) 365-8417. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.