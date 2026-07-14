Eddy County Clerk of Court office closing at 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 15, 2026

The Eddy County Clerk of Court’s office will be closing at 1 pm Wednesday July 15, 2026. If anyone needs assistance with paying a fine or question on a court case please contact the Foster County Clerk at 652-1001 or email [email protected].

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