Lane closures on NB MO 7 for ADA work in Jackson County, July 20-September 2026

JACKSON COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will conduct lane closures on northbound MO 7 north of Mock Ave to south of Shaw Parkway underneath I-70 in Blue Springs for ADA work on approx., Monday, July 20 until Monday, September 21. Ramps serving, I-70, will remain open. All work is weather permitting.

Additional work taking place in the area: Lane closures on MO 7 in Jackson County for ADA improvements, April 6 - November 2026 | Missouri Department of Transportation

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can also be short-term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

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