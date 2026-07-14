Portion of South Boston Road to close beginning July 30 in Fluvanna

CULPEPER – Beginning Thursday, July 30 a segment of Route 600 (South Boston Road) will close between just south of Lake Monticello Road and River Ridge Drive in Fluvanna County as construction begins on a project to improve the intersection of Route 600 (South Boston Road) and Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road).

A left-turn lane will be added on South Boston Road at Lake Monticello Road. Sight distance improvements will also be done along the Lake Monticello approach at the intersection. This project will improve motorist safety at the intersection by adding a queue lane for left-turning traffic on South Boston Road and improving sight-distance at the intersection.

During the closure, a regional detour for through traffic and a local detour for local traffic will be established. Once the detours are in place, Lake Monticello Road will remain open at all times, and South Boston Road will also remain open north of the Lake Monticello Road intersection. Motorists may continue to make a left turn from Lake Monticello Road onto South Boston Road and a right turn from South Boston Road onto Lake Monticello Road. The closure will remain in place through April 2027.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained during the closure on South Boston Road.

In addition to the improvements at the intersection of South Boston Road and Lake Monticello Road, a single-lane roundabout will be built at the intersection of Route 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 631 (Troy Road), which is currently controlled by a stop sign. A detour on Troy Road will be in place beginning January 2027 as construction on the roundabout progresses. Additional communication will be shared closer to the start of the detour.

Construction at both intersections is expected to be complete by September 2027.

Drivers should use caution when traveling near the work zone and follow posted detour signs. All work is weather permitting.

Local updates about conditions in VDOT’s Culpeper District are posted to X.com/VaDOTCulp and the Culpeper District Facebook page.

Current traffic conditions, VDOT’s statewide network of traffic cameras, and other travel information are available on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. The independent city of Charlottesville maintains its own roads.