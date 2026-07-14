Legacy Supply Chain Opens New Corporate Headquarters in Downtown Indianapolis

Legacy's Corporate Office Lobby in Indianapolis, IN Legacy Corporate Office Conference Room in Indianapolis, IN

New HQ reflects company's continued growth, investment in talent, and commitment to helping customers navigate an increasingly complex supply chain landscape

Indianapolis is our corporate home because it offers everything we value — an outstanding business climate, world-class logistics infrastructure, access to exceptional talent, and hard-working values.” — Mike Glodziak, President & CEO

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Supply Chain (Legacy), a leading provider of customized supply chain solutions , today announced the opening of its new corporate headquarters in downtown Indianapolis. The move represents the next chapter in the company's continued growth trajectory, reinforcing its commitment to innovation , customer connectedness, and attracting the next generation of supply chain talent.Located at 10 W. Market Street, Suite 2325, the new headquarters places Legacy in the heart of Indianapolis' business district and one of North America's premier logistics markets. "As our company continues to grow, we wanted our headquarters to reflect who we’ve evolved to and where we're headed," said Mike Glodziak, President & CEO of Legacy Supply Chain. "Indianapolis is our corporate home because it offers everything we value — an outstanding business climate, world-class logistics infrastructure, access to exceptional talent, and hard-working values. This investment reinforces our commitment to our employees, our customers, and the future of our business."Often referred to as the "Crossroads of America," Indianapolis provides unparalleled access to North American distribution and transportation networks through its central geography, interstate highway system, rail connectivity, and international airport. The location also enables Legacy's leadership team to remain within easy reach of customers and physical operations throughout the Midwest and Eastern United States, and Greater Toronto Area, while strengthening relationships with strategic partners and industry organizations.“Our business has always been built on people," Glodziak added. "We designed this space to bring our teams together and create an environment where collaboration and innovation happen naturally. That is how we deliver better solutions for our customers by helping them connect, scale and transform their supply chains.”The announcement comes as organizations across industries continue to rethink their supply chain strategies amid rising customer expectations, increasing regulatory complexity, labor challenges, cybersecurity concerns, and rapidly evolving technologies. Legacy has continued investing in technology-enabled solutions and operational excellence to help customers improve visibility, strengthen compliance, optimize logistics networks, and build more resilient supply chains. The new headquarters reflects that same forward-looking strategy — creating a collaborative environment that supports innovation while positioning the company for continued growth.About Legacy Supply ChainLegacy Supply Chain has been transforming supply chains to power business growth and communities for more than 40 years. We combine enterprise-grade capabilities with a human touch — rolling up our sleeves, solving problems side-by-side with our customers, and building solutions that create lasting value. With over 30 operations across the United States and Canada, Legacy offers warehousing & distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, and transportation solutions that stand the test of time.For more information, visit legacyscs.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.