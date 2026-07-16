Roanoke Native and Veteran C-Suite Executive Tracy Jefferson Expands Scaling Up Coaching Practice to the Roanoke Valley

The Four Decisions

Estes Park Resources brings the globally recognized Scaling Up framework + specialized AI and exit-planning tracks to growth-stage companies across SW Virginia

The Scaling Up performance platform focuses on the 4 DECISIONS™ methodology every company must get right: PEOPLE, STRATEGY, EXECUTION, CASH™” — Scaling Up

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracy Jefferson, founder of Estes Park Resources and a Roanoke Valley native, today announced the expansion of his executive coaching practice to serve growth-stage companies throughout the Roanoke region. The practice helps CEOs and leadership teams scale their businesses using the Scaling Up methodology developed by Verne Harnish and used by more than 100,000 firms worldwide across 6 continents.

Jefferson brings a distinctive credential to the work: more than 40 years of hands-on operating experience across upward of 35 countries spanning North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa before starting his coaching practice. He also is an Integrator™ Masterclass for EOS® Grad with over a dozen years experience in the EOS® world so understands how to assist companies looking to Scale Up from that framework. He has spoken at numerous conferences and events globally, and is available as a speaker for both public and private events.

"Many coaches come to this methodology through certification. I came to it through four decades of actually leading the teams, making the hiring mistakes, navigating the working-capital crunches, and expanding into markets I didn't initially understand," said Jefferson. "I've wanted to bring that experience home to Roanoke for a long time. This is where I'm from, and these are the kinds of growth-stage companies I most want to help scale without sacrificing the things that made them worth building."

As a Certified Scaling Up Coach, Certified Scaling Up AI Coach, and Certified Scaling Up Exit Strong Coach, Jefferson offers Roanoke-area leadership teams a full range of engagements built around Scaling Up's Four Decisions: People, Strategy, Execution, and Cash. His specialized certifications extend that work in two directions: the Scaling Up AI track helps leadership teams integrate artificial intelligence into their operations and strategy, while the Exit Strong track guides founders in building durable, transferable value ahead of a sale or transition.

Estes Park Resources serves companies typically ranging from $5M to $250M+ in revenue through monthly retainer coaching, private leadership-team sessions, and public workshops. The Roanoke expansion complements the firm's established Tampa Bay, Florida practice, giving Southwest Virginia businesses local access to a coach with genuine global operating credentials.

CEOs and founders interested in learning more can schedule an introductory conversation at calendly.com/tracy-estesparkresources or visit estesparkresources.com.

About Estes Park Resources

Estes Park Resources is an executive coaching practice founded by Tracy Jefferson, a Certified Scaling Up Coach, Certified Scaling Up AI Coach, and Certified Scaling Up Exit Strong Coach. Drawing on 40+ years of operating experience across more than 35 countries, the firm helps growth-stage CEOs and leadership teams scale their companies using the Scaling Up framework. Estes Park Resources is available to service clients globally.

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