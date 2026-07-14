All American Moving and Storage Expands to Hollywood and Pompano Beach, Florida

Family-owned South Florida moving company adds two Broward County coastal cities to its service area, offering local, long-distance, and storage services.

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SUNRISE, Fla., July 14, 2026 -- All American Moving and Storage, a family-owned moving and storage company based in Sunrise, Florida, has expanded its service area to include Hollywood and Pompano Beach . The two Broward County coastal cities now have access to the company's full range of residential, commercial, long-distance, and storage services.The expansion adds Hollywood moving services and Pompano Beach to a South Florida service area that already covers more than a dozen cities across Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. All American Moving and Storage operates from the Davie and Weston area and has provided moving services in the region for more than ten years.Customers in both cities can now book the company's complete service list, which includes local moving, long-distance and interstate moving, residential and apartment moving, commercial and office moving, packing and unpacking, specialty piano and antique moving, and short-term and long-term storage. A single crew handles each stage of a move, from packing to transport to storage, under one licensed and insured company.The two cities present distinct moving conditions. Hollywood ranges from high-rise condominiums along the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk to gated homes in Emerald Hills and mid-century houses near ArtsPark at Young Circle. Pompano Beach includes waterfront and canal-front homes near the Intracoastal Waterway, gated golf residences in Palm Aire, and a growing downtown arts district. Both cities require knowledge of building access rules, elevator reservations, and homeowners association requirements that vary by property."Hollywood and Pompano Beach are communities we have served customers next to for years, and formally adding them lets us bring the same local, full-service moving to more South Florida families and businesses," said Chad Bottiglieri, Owner of All American Moving and Storage.All American Moving and Storage is licensed and insured for both in-state and out-of-state moves and holds a 4.3-star rating across more than 780 Google reviews. Residents and businesses in Hollywood and Pompano Beach can request a free, no-obligation moving quote by phone or through the company's website.About All American Moving and StorageAll American Moving and Storage is a family-owned and operated moving and storage company based in Sunrise, Florida, serving Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties, with nationwide long-distance service. The company provides local, long-distance, residential, commercial, specialty, and storage services, with packing, moving, and storage managed by a single licensed and insured team. More information is available at all-movingandstorage.com.Media ContactChad Bottiglieri, OwnerAll American Moving and Storage791 Shotgun Rd, Sunrise, FL 33326Phone: (954) 637-2485Email: chad@allamericanmovingandstorage.comWebsite: https://all-movingandstorage.com/

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