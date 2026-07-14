Benchmark Mortgage Names Traci Bell Chief Human Resources Officer

Nine-year HR leader elevated to Chief Human Resources Officer as Benchmark invests in the people behind its growth

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benchmark Mortgage (Ark-La-Tex Financial Services, LLC) today announced the promotion of Traci Bell to Chief Human Resources Officer. Bell, who has led Benchmark’s human resources function since 2017, steps into the role as a recognition that for a company built on relationships, the people function belongs at the leadership table.The announcement follows a series of executive promotions earlier this month, extending what Benchmark calls “The Benchmark Way” — the belief that putting the right people in the right seats is not a slogan, but the company’s actual operating model.“For a company built on relationships, no seat matters more than the one responsible for our people. Traci has spent nearly a decade recruiting great people, developing them, and standing up for them. The title is catching up to work she’s already been doing.”— Jim Poulin, President & Chief Operating Officer, Benchmark MortgageTraci Bell — Chief Human Resources OfficerTraci Bell joined Benchmark in 2017 and has spent nearly a decade building the HR foundation behind the company’s culture — the recruiting, rewards, development, and support systems that serve Benchmark’s employees and branches nationwide. She brings more than a decade of additional HR leadership experience in the mortgage industry, including senior roles at Xome and Retreat Capital Management. Her promotion to Chief Human Resources Officer reflects a simple belief: take care of the people, and the people take care of everything else.“Culture isn’t something you write down, it’s something you protect, every day, in how you treat people. My commitment in this role is the same as it’s always been making Benchmark a place where great people can build great careers, and where every employee knows they matter.”— Traci Bell, Chief Human Resources Officer, Benchmark MortgageFounded in 1999, Benchmark Mortgage is a nationally recognized brand offering a wide range of mortgage products with a focus on serving veterans and first responders. The company has built a dynamic lending community by focusing on integrity and relationships. The power of creativity and innovation sets Benchmark apart from its competitors. Ark-La-Tex Financial Services, LLC NMLS ID# 2143. www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org . Equal Housing Lender.

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