Brazos River Authority Earns National Achievement of Excellence in Procurement® Award

The Brazos River Authority (BRA) has earned the 2026 Achievement of Excellence in Procurement® (AEP) Award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc. (NPI), marking a historic achievement as the first time the BRA has earned this prestigious national recognition. Earning this award reflects the collective commitment of the BRA Board of Directors, management, and employees to transparency, accountability, responsible stewardship, and continuous improvement.

“Recognition by the NPI with the awarding of the Excellence in Procurement Award reflects years of work to strengthen and modernize procurement practices in support of the BRA’s mission for the communities of the Brazos River Basin,” said David Collinsworth, BRA General Manager/CEO. “We are proud that our Purchasing Team has been recognized for upholding the organization’s mission with integrity and transparency.”

The honor is presented annually to recognize public and nonprofit organizations that demonstrate excellence in innovation, leadership, professionalism, productivity, and e-procurement practices. In 2026, 251 agencies across the United States and Canada earned this distinction, with the BRA among 42 other first-time recipients. In its first year applying for the award, the BRA was also the only Texas river authority to earn the 2026 Achievement of Excellence in Procurement® Award.

The Brazos River Authority remains committed to advancing procurement practices that reflect integrity, transparency and responsible stewardship while delivering the best value in support of its mission to develop, manage and protect the water resources of the Brazos River Basin.