Ewell Castle Tennis Academy Retains National Title and Eyes World Schools Championships in Rio

Ewell Castle Tennis Academy

EWELL, EPSOM, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ewell Castle Tennis Academy has retained the LTA Schools' Team Tennis national championship for the second consecutive year, winning the Glanvill Cup and holding the number one school tennis ranking in Great Britain. As national champions, the academy is now in contention to be selected to represent England at the ISF World Schools Championships in Rio de Janeiro in September 2026.The national title is the leading result in a season that also produced Independent Schools and county honours across several age groups. The academy was named Independent Schools champion at 18U and 13U boys, and Surrey champion at 10U, 11U and 15U boys.At the Grade 1 LTA Nationals at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton in April 2026, a recognised pathway event towards Junior Wimbledon, Ewell Castle players reached the semi-finals in both singles and doubles at 16U and a doubles final at 18U.Three Ewell Castle scholars received wild cards into Junior Wimbledon this summer. One player gained direct entry to the main draw and reached the quarter-finals, while two players competed in the qualifying event. The youngest of the three is 15 years old. All three players are supported on bursaries.The academy trains predominantly on outdoor courts and does not operate extensive indoor facilities. It is coached by Tom Burn and his team, and receives no funding from the Lawn Tennis Association. The academy funds bursary places to enable players to compete who would not otherwise meet the costs associated with high-performance junior tennis, which include coaching, tournament travel, sports science, player welfare and competition entry.Selection for the ISF World Schools Championships in Rio de Janeiro would require additional funding for team travel, accommodation and competition costs. The academy is seeking corporate sponsors and partners to support its 2026-27 season and a potential England campaign. Partnership options include funding a player bursary, supporting the Rio campaign, or season-long academy sponsorship. Enquiries can be directed to the media contact below.The ISF World Schools Championships are organised by the International School Sport Federation and bring together national school teams from around the world. Confirmation of England selection is expected ahead of the September 2026 event.About Ewell Castle Tennis AcademyEwell Castle Tennis Academy is a school tennis programme based in Surrey, England. It is the current LTA Schools' Team Tennis National Champion and is ranked number one in Great Britain. The academy develops junior players under head coach Tom Burn and funds bursary places for players from a range of financial backgrounds.

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