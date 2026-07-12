Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,819 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Janez Janša: The Coalition of the Willing in Paris confirms increased support for Ukraine

SLOVENIA, July 12 - The members of the Coalition of the Willing convened in Paris today to confirm their continued support for Ukraine in defending its freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Following the meeting, Prime Minister Janez Janša stressed that the meeting had demonstrated a growing readiness to support Ukraine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prime Minister Janez Janša: The Coalition of the Willing in Paris confirms increased support for Ukraine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.