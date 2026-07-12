Prime Minister Janez Janša: The Coalition of the Willing in Paris confirms increased support for Ukraine

SLOVENIA, July 12 - The members of the Coalition of the Willing convened in Paris today to confirm their continued support for Ukraine in defending its freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Following the meeting, Prime Minister Janez Janša stressed that the meeting had demonstrated a growing readiness to support Ukraine.

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