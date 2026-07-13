Minister Kajzer: EU should maintain its dual-track approach in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

SLOVENIA, July 13 - EU foreign affairs ministers continued their discussions, reiterating their ongoing support for Ukraine in the energy sector ahead of the coming winter. “It is essential to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence,” said Minister Kajzer. In this context, he highlighted Slovenia’s new contribution to NATO’s PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative. The Minister called for the adoption of the 21st package of sanctions to put more pressure on Russia. “The EU must remain united and continue to strengthen its dual-track approach by providing support to Ukraine and exerting firm pressure on Russia, including through new sanctions,” he emphasised.

An informal discussion about Ukraine was also held over breakfast, focusing on the humanitarian aspects of the war and Ukrainian civilian detainees. During the discussion, which included Ukrainian Minister Andrii Sybiha, lawyer and president of the Center for Civil Liberties, Oleksandra Matviichuk, and former prisoner of war and co-founder of the ZMINA non-governmental organisation, Maksym Butkevych, Minister Kajzer reaffirmed Slovenia’s commitment to prioritising the release of Ukrainian civilian detainees and abducted children.

Addressing the current tensions in Iran and the wider Gulf region, Minister Kajzer voiced Slovenia’s concern about the renewed clashes, urging all parties to continue seeking a diplomatic solution. He emphasised the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to ensure freedom of navigation, and noted that the Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran remains a sound framework for further dialogue.

On the Israel-Palestine issue, Minister Kajzer expressed concern about the humanitarian situation, stressing the need for continued cooperation with Israel, including with regard to access to humanitarian aid. “We must seek positive ways to influence the situation and keep the lines of communication with Israel open. Our priorities should be dialogue and constructive cooperation. Slovenia is exploring ways to provide more effective humanitarian aid,” he said. The Minister also called for continued efforts to fully implement the Gaza peace plan in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2803, including the disarmament of Hamas, and welcomed the framework agreement between Israel, Lebanon and the United States. The ministers continued to exchange views on the current situation in the region at the High-Level Forum between the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on regional security and cooperation.

They also exchanged views and assessed the situation one year after the EU’s Black Sea Strategy was adopted, focusing particularly on maritime security, stability and connectivity.

On the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Minister Kajzer held his first bilateral meeting with Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates. The two ministers discussed the strong cooperation between their respective countries, as well as the fragile political situation in the Gulf region.

Bilateral meeting with Kallas: Slovenia's priorities

On Sunday, Minister Kajzer held his first bilateral meeting with Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, since he took office in early June. He outlined the Slovenian Government’s foreign policy priorities to her, which include ensuring security, providing aid to Ukraine, supporting EU enlargement and the Western Balkans, and maintaining a strong transatlantic alliance.

Prior to the regular Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Minister Kajzer and High Representative Kallas talked about all key issues, including the situation in Ukraine, tensions in the Middle East and the Gulf region, the role of the EU, as well as developments in the Balkans and EU enlargement.

Minister Kajzer also asked High Representative Kallas about the selection process for the EU Special Representative for the Sahel. He emphasised that these procedures must be transparent and conducted in accordance with the rules, in order to ensure the full integrity of the process.