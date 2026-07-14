State Board of Education Commends Westbrooks-Hodge’s Years of Leadership

DESE is pleased to recognize Pamela Westbrooks-Hodge as she concluded her term on the Missouri State Board of Education (State Board) on July 1.

Westbrooks-Hodge began serving on the State Board after being appointed by former Missouri Gov. Mike Parson in January 2020.

“Pamela brings such joy, optimism and heart to everything she touches,” State Board President Brooks Miller said. “Her student-centered leadership strengthened our work in meaningful ways, and we are deeply grateful for the energy and dedication she shared with the State Board and with Missouri’s families.”

Throughout her six years of service, Westbrooks-Hodge made a clear and lasting impact on Missouri education. Among her many contributions, Westbrooks-Hodge championed stronger literacy interventions, supported key State Board decisions, and helped update special education rules to better serve students with disabilities.

Westbrooks-Hodge chaired the Strategic Planning Committee and served on the Governor’s School Funding Modernization Task Force, helping advance statewide improvements in funding, literacy, educator recruitment, and accountability.

“Serving on the State Board has truly been one of the great joys of my life,” Westbrooks-Hodge said. “Working alongside people who care so deeply about Missouri’s students has been inspiring and energizing. I’m proud of what we accomplished together, and I leave with deep gratitude and excitement for the future of education in our state.”

DESE thanks Westbrooks-Hodge for her dedicated service, leadership, and enthusiasm for Missouri’s students.