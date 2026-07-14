Learn about the final stretch of improvements bringing connectivity to Grigs Road

Do you drive Grigs Road between Castle Pines and Highlands Ranch? Your feedback is needed as planning for the final phase of improvements begins.

Douglas County is beginning design on improvements to the last remaining piece of Grigs Road that is still gravel.

Visit the project’s website to explore the final design, learn more about the planned improvements, and share your questions or comments. Your input helps us better understand community perspectives as we prepare for construction.

The public comment period is open through July 30.

About the Project

Grigs Road Phase 2 will complete the remaining one-mile segment of the corridor connecting Highlands Ranch with Daniels Park and Castle Pines, creating a fully improved route for residents and commuters.

The project is funded by County property taxes dedicated to road and bridge improvements and will enhance safety, improve regional connectivity, address drainage needs, and support long-term roadway performance. Replacing the existing gravel roadway with pavement will also reduce ongoing maintenance costs, minimize dust, and provide a more reliable transportation corridor for the traveling public.

Initial planning and design for Grigs Road Phase 2 is complete, and the preferred roadway and trail alignments have been selected. The project is now moving into final design, which includes refining the details of the roadway plans, conducting a drainage analysis and preparing construction documents.

The final design will include roadway improvements to enhance safety, traffic-calming features to encourage appropriate travel speeds, and a new multiuse trail connecting the neighborhood to the existing East-West Regional Trailhead and Phase 1 improvements. The design team has been collaborating with the Wildcat Reserve Regional Park team to incorporate park improvements into the project. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2027.

Planned Improvements Include:

A 24-foot-wide asphalt roadway with curb and gutter

Drainage improvements to better manage stormwater

Safety enhancements addressing curves and steep slopes near the trailhead

A roundabout at the future entrance to Wildcat Regional Park

A shared-use trail for pedestrians and bicyclists to improve connectivity

Share Your Feedback

Residents are encouraged to review project information, explore concept designs, and submit comments through the virtual open house project page.

Visit the Grigs Road Phase 2 virtual open house at: https://www.grigsroad.com/

Learn more about the project at: Grigs Road Phase 2 Project – Douglas County