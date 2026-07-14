Meet Vibe Directing: OpenArt AI Launches 'Director' to Introduce Conversation-Driven, Longer-Form AI Visual Storytelling

OpenArt empowers users to vibe direct by chatting with AI

OpenArt Director provides unmatched tools for filmmakers, advertisers, social media creators, and everyday storytellers to produce high-quality video content

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenArt , the AI creative studio and AI video generator used by 8 million monthly active users, launched Director, its revolutionary new offering that lets anyone create a complete, cinematic-quality video through conversation alone. Users describe the feeling, story, characters, set environments, and pacing, and Director generates a complete video with synchronized visuals, voice, music, and sound. The launch introduces a new creative era that the company is calling “vibe directing.” Just as “vibe coding” changed how we build software, “vibe directing” is poised to do the same for video creation.Director is available at openart.ai , where anyone, from students and brand marketers to Hollywood-level directors, can tap into their inner director.Coco Mao, CEO and co-founder of OpenArt, said, “OpenArt not only helps professionals uplevel their work more seamlessly and bring their vision to life, but also opens the opportunity for everyday people to create quality videos. Just as vibe coding changed the game for who can create software, we are making creativity and video creation more accessible through our vision for vibe directing.”What Makes Director DifferentFive-minute continuous video: The previous ceiling for AI-generated video was 15 seconds. OpenArt Director generates up to five uninterrupted minutes, enough for a complete product ad, a music video, or a short film.Consistent characters and style across every scene: The hardest unsolved problem in AI video has been maintaining visual consistency at length. OpenArt Director preserves character likeness, product accuracy, visual style, and brand identity from the first frame to the last. OpenArt Director also enables sound and voice consistency, including realistic voice generation and custom voice upload.Supports a Variety of Formats and Genres: OpenArt Director enables storytelling across a wide range of formats and visual styles, from live-action realism and cinematic drama to documentary, anime, stop-motion, and stylized animation. It can adapt to a creator’s unique visual language – whether that’s the warmth of an animated short or the distinct aesthetic of an indie film – while maintaining consistency across every frame. All outputs are developed using responsibly sourced data and practices that respect the rights of creators and copyright holders.The full creative process, not just generation: Director helps users develop story structure, characters, and visual direction. During creation, it produces a complete synchronized piece. After generation, it accepts conversational direction to refine the output.Native multilingual production: OpenArt Director supports English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French, German, and Portuguese with phoneme-level lip-sync.Brand awareness for commercial work: Teams can load brand guidelines once, including colors, typography, tone, product visuals, and visual identity. OpenArt Director applies them consistently across every piece of output.The ability to go deeper: Director has a conversational interface for users who may want more granular control. It also provides all the intricate tools and features that any filmmaker has at their fingertips to control scenes frame by frame. This includes a timeline view where users can select a particular shot or moment to edit as they see fit.About OpenArtOpenArt is an AI creative studio used by 8 million people every month. Founded in 2022 by former Google engineers Coco Mao and John Qiao. The San Francisco-based company grew revenue 7X in 2025 and closed a $30M Series A in January 2026.

Direct Your Own Movie! Next Level Storytelling Is Here!

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