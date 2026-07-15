Grace Management, Inc. Launches Pets Are Family Here™ Program, Highlighting Its Pet-Inclusive Approach to Senior Living

Celebrating the Pets Are Family Here™ launch at The Highlands.

New national program celebrates the human-animal bond and creates communities where residents and their pets feel welcome, included, and at home.

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grace Management, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of Pets Are Family Here™, a national pet-inclusive senior living program reflecting the organization’s commitment to creating communities where residents and their pets feel welcome, valued, included, and at home.“At Grace, we believe senior living should support the whole person,” said Kara Latham, Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “For many older adults, pets provide comfort, familiarity, emotional connection, and a sense of purpose. When someone is considering senior living, they should not have to choose between a supportive community and the pet they love.”While many senior living communities are considered pet-friendly, Grace Management’s approach goes further by creating a pet-inclusive lifestyle that thoughtfully integrates pets into everyday community life.Across Grace Management communities, Pets Are Family Here™ may include:• Designated pet areas, walking paths, and outdoor spaces• Pet-inclusive events and community celebrations• Thoughtful touches that help pets feel welcome as part of the community• Associates who recognize and support the importance of the human-animal bond• Pet resources and local relationships with veterinarians, groomers, shelters, and other pet service providersTogether, these elements are designed to make pets an intentional part of community life, rather than simply something a community permits.To celebrate the national launch, Grace Management communities across the country hosted pet parades and other special events that brought together residents, families, associates, and local community members to recognize the meaningful bond between people and their pets.“At The Highlands , pets are already an important part of daily life for many of our residents,” said Chelsie Mitchell, Senior Executive Director of The Highlands in Topsham, Maine, the official host community for the national launch. “We see firsthand how pets create connections throughout the community, whether it is a resident walking their dog around campus, neighbors stopping to visit with a pet, or families sharing stories about the animals they love.”Grace Management, Inc. has been a trusted name in the senior living industry since 1984, specializing in the management and advancement of senior living communities nationwide. The company currently manages 63 communities across the United States. As part of CPF Living, Grace operates a growing portfolio and is recognized among ASHA’s 50 largest senior housing operators. Grace Management is committed to operational excellence, high ethical standards, and creating vibrant, pet-inclusive communities where older adults thrive.

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