WAVE Charging and Ports America Deploy High-Power Wireless Charging System at the Port of Los Angeles

WAVE's wireless charging pad at the Port of Los Angeles

12 Wireless Charging Pads Support 10 RIDE Electric Yard Tractors in Major Step Toward Zero-Emission Cargo Operations

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WAVE Charging, a leading provider of high-power wireless charging solutions for commercial electric vehicles, today announced the deployment of a wireless charging system at the Port of Los Angeles in partnership with Ports America. The project features 12 high-power wireless charging pads supporting a fleet of 10 RIDE battery-electric yard tractors, helping accelerate the transition to zero-emission cargo handling operations.The installation includes ten 125 kW wireless charging pads, enabling vehicles to charge automatically during normal work activities. An additional two 125 kW opportunity charging pads have been installed near the driver break area, allowing operators to maximize vehicle uptime by charging during naturally occurring dwell periods.WAVE's wireless charging technology eliminates the need for plug-in charging, with hands-free energy transfer without cables, connectors, or operator intervention. By integrating charging into normal terminal operations, vehicles can operate for more hours without needing to worry about battery capacity or range."This deployment demonstrates how wireless charging can remove operational barriers to fleet electrification in one of the most demanding freight environments in the world," said Ben Auslander VP of Sales & Marketing at WAVE Charging. "By enabling charging during routine work cycles and driver breaks, Ports America can maximize vehicle utilization while advancing its sustainability goals and leveraging the safest charging solution."Ports America operates one of the largest port and terminal networks in the United States and continues to invest in technologies that support efficient, sustainable cargo movement. The wireless charging deployment supports the Port of Los Angeles' broader efforts to reduce emissions and advance zero-emission freight operations.The 10 RIDE electric yard tractors will utilize WAVE's inductive charging technology throughout daily operations, reducing reliance on traditional charging infrastructure while helping maintain continuous terminal activity. The 125-kW charging system is designed to support heavy-duty commercial vehicle applications, delivering reliable energy transfer in demanding port environments."This project showcases the future of commercial fleet charging," said Willy Won Director of Engineering with Ports America. "Wireless charging allows us to seamlessly integrate vehicle charging into existing operations, helping us improve efficiency while supporting our commitment to cleaner port operations."WAVE's wireless charging systems are currently deployed across transit, port, warehouse, and logistics applications, providing commercial fleets with a safe, automated charging solution that reduces operational complexity and supports vehicle electrification.About WAVE ChargingWAVE Charging is a leader in high-power wireless charging systems for commercial electric vehicles. Its inductive charging technology enables automatic, hands-free charging for medium- and heavy-duty EVs operating in transit, port, warehouse, logistics, and industrial environments. WAVE systems deliver power ranging from 125 kW to 500 kW, helping fleets maximize uptime and operational efficiency while accelerating the adoption of zero-emission transportation.Media ContactBen Auslanderwavecharging.com

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