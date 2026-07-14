GEORGIA, July 14 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Highline Warren, an American vertically integrated distributor of automotive aftermarket and cleaning products, is investing $170 million in a new logistics and operations center in McDonough. The multi-year investment will create 160 new jobs.

“Like so many other businesses, Highline Warren recognizes Georgia’s advantages when it comes to affordably producing and efficiently moving products to market,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “With reliable logistics infrastructure that includes the fastest growing port on the East Coast, our state offers unmatched connectivity and a highly-skilled workforce that leads to success. This investment will further grow opportunities for hardworking Georgians, and I want to thank Highline Warren for choosing us.”

Headquartered in the United States, Highline Warren distributes and manufactures maintenance and cleaning solutions for automotive, home, commercial, and industrial applications. Through a network of facilities spanning the country, the company produces, sources, and delivers over 30,000 consumable products, including automotive fluids, chemicals, filters, and cleaning solutions. The company currently employs an estimated 1,700 teammates and serves thousands of customers across North America.

“This investment reflects our continued focus on strengthening our network to better serve our customers,” said Darcy Curran, CEO of Highline Warren. “McDonough and the State of Georgia offer a strategic location with access to a skilled workforce and strong logistics connections to global markets. The region also provides access to our first port of entry on the East Coast, enhancing our ability to move products efficiently, simplify the supply chain for our customers, and support our long-term growth.”

“The McDonough facility is an important step in expanding our range of operational capabilities, strengthening our network, and enhancing how we serve customers day to day,” said Brad Moreschi, President and COO of Highline Warren. “By adding capacity in a key region and investing in advanced technology, we are improving speed, reliability, and consistency across our network so we can deliver better outcomes for our customers every day.”

The new Highline Warren facility will be located at 830 Highway 42 South, the former Zinus building, in McDonough. Over 1.1 million square feet, the building will serve as a key operations center and is being designed to support future operational expansion as business needs evolve. The facility will be outfitted with advanced infrastructure and technology to support efficient operations, designed to deliver strong product availability, a high level of customer satisfaction, and reliable delivery to 95% of the U.S. population within two days. Operations are expected to begin in late 2026. Highline Warren will begin hiring later this year, and interested individuals can learn more at www.highlinewarren.com/job-openings.

“The City of McDonough is pleased to welcome this $170 million investment, which will enhance our thriving economy and bring 160 new jobs closer to home for our residents,” said McDonough Mayor Kamali “Kam” Varner.

“Henry County serves as a pivotal hub for distributing goods and services throughout the southeastern United States,” said Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell, Henry County Board of Commissioners. “Consequently, we extend a warm welcome to Highline Warren as a valued corporate partner within our community, as it fosters additional economic growth and financial prosperity for our residents through the creation of nearly 200 jobs and substantial investment in Henry County's future. The establishment of Highline Warren's new site is instrumental in our efforts to build a thriving Henry County and propel our community forward.”

“Metro Atlanta is built for business, and Highline Warren’s decision to invest in Henry County is further proof,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Companies choose our region because we offer a complete ecosystem for growth, from talent and infrastructure to long-term business certainty. Highline Warren’s investment reflects those advantages, and we’re proud to welcome the company as it creates 160 jobs and strengthens the regional economy.”

Assistant Director of Global Commerce John Soper represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development on this competitive project in partnership with the Henry County Development Authority, Georgia EMC, and Metro Atlanta Chamber.

“Georgia’s automotive industry continues to grow at every level of the supply chain, from manufacturing next-generation hybrid and electric vehicles to the products and services that keep them on the road,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Highline Warren’s investment strengthens that ecosystem and reflects why companies continue to choose Georgia every day: unmatched connectivity, a highly skilled workforce, and access to customers. Congratulations to Highline Warren and our partners in Henry County.”

About Highline Warren

Highline Warren is a vertically integrated distributor of maintenance consumables with unmatched access to the North American market. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company operates 21 distribution and manufacturing facilities across North America, offering more than 30,000 products to over 10,000 customers. Highline Warren provides access to over 400 trusted brands – including national, owned, and private label products – and serves as a strategic manufacturing partner to top retailers in North America. With industry-leading fill rates and a strategic network that reaches 95% of the U.S. population within two days, it simplifies the supply chain for customers. Employing more than 1,700 teammates, Highline Warren is driven by people powered performance.

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