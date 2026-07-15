Power Star Entertainment THINK TANK Unveils 'Kukulkan: Serpent of the Future'

Kukulkan: Serpent of the Future, an original science fiction film treatment adapted from the companion manuscript currently under development with American eBook House. Power Star Entertainment's International Creative Think Tank develops original intellectual property across film, television, publishing and music.

An original sci-fi adventure adapted from the companion manuscript under development with American eBook House.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Star Entertainment's International Creative Think Tank announces its latest original film treatment, Kukulkan: Serpent of the Future. Written by Dakota Joe Chauncey and Ken Rice, Kukulkan: Serpent of the Future is adapted from the companion manuscript currently under development for publication with American eBook House. The story blends science fiction, historical drama and mythology in an adventure that explores the consequences of knowledge, ambition and destiny.Ancient Civilization Meets Modern ScienceThe story follows Dr. Elias Mercer, a university researcher whose experimental time machine hurls him across centuries into the heart of the Yucatán jungle circa A.D. 900. Stranded in an unfamiliar world of towering pyramids, ancient prophecy and hidden mysteries, Mercer is drawn into the K'ul'tekan civilization, where the pursuit of knowledge collides with centuries-old traditions.Discovered by Queen Ixchel, Mercer introduces advances in medicine, astronomy, and engineering that inspire both admiration and suspicion among tribal elders and priests. As his influence grows, so do fears that his presence threatens the sacred balance of their world. The legend of Kukulkan becomes central to a story where innovation, faith, and destiny converge.A Story of Knowledge, Power, and DestinyAs political tensions rise and loyalties begin to fracture, Mercer finds himself caught between competing visions of the future. Betrayal, sacrifice, and escalating conflict force him to confront the consequences of altering history while questioning whether humanity can pursue progress without abandoning the wisdom of the past.At its core, Kukulkan: Serpent of the Future explores the enduring struggle between innovation and tradition, examining the ethical boundaries of scientific discovery and the price of challenging forces greater than oneself. Ancient mythology and speculative science intersect in a story that asks whether destiny is shaped by human ambition or guided by something beyond human understanding.A Cinematic Science Fiction AdventureDesigned as a feature film, Kukulkan: Serpent of the Future combines science fiction, historical adventure, and mythology in a character-driven narrative set against the backdrop of ancient Mesoamerica. From mysterious pyramids and forgotten civilizations to time travel and moral conflict, the film treatment presents an original story grounded in themes of identity, resilience, and discovery.Open for Studio Development and Literary RepresentationPower Star Entertainment's International Creative Think Tank invites studios, production companies and literary agents to review Kukulkan: Serpent of the Future for potential development. The companion manuscript is currently under development for publication with American eBook House and is available for literary representation and publishing consideration.About Power Star Entertainment's International Creative Think TankPower Star Entertainment's International Creative Think Tank develops original intellectual property across film, television, publishing, and music. The organization also provides consulting services in screenwriting, public relations, and digital media. Through original storytelling and creative collaboration, the Think Tank develops projects designed to educate, entertain, and inspire audiences worldwide.For more information, contact:Power Star Entertainment's International Creative Think Tank(877) 836-2556

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