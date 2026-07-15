OneQuest Health Welcomes New Board Officers and Announces Governance Changes

Jeffrey Sackenheim concludes ten years of dedicated service on the Board of Trustees, having guided OneQuest Health through significant regional growth and satellite expansions in Williamstown and Louisville. Robert Simmons, of Messer Construction, steps into the role of Board President to lead OneQuest Health’s governance and strategic vision across Kentucky, southern Ohio, and Indiana. Karen Morgan, a retired executive from GE Aerospace, serves as Vice President of the OneQuest Health Board of Trustees. Melanie Smart, representing Rudler, PSC, will serve as the OneQuest Health Board Treasurer. Retired community organizer Charlene Erler serves as Board Secretary, fulfilling a newly reinstated executive officer role on the Board of Trustees.

Integrated care provider names a new slate of officers, honors service from outgoing President, and establishes a committee to guide its digital transformation.

I’m honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time.” — Robert Simmons, incoming Board President of OneQuest Health

COVINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneQuest Health, the multi-state integrated behavioral and primary care nonprofit formerly known as CHNK Behavioral Health, today announced a new slate of board officers, the addition of seven new trustees, and several governance changes formalized at the organization’s annual board retreat on June 1, 2026. The changes mark a leadership transition for an organization that now impacts approximately 7,000 clients and family members each year across Kentucky, southern Ohio, and Indiana.The announcement follows the conclusion of Board President Jeffrey Sackenheim’s tenure after ten years of faithful service. Under his leadership, OneQuest Health navigated a period of significant growth and transformation, including the opening of two satellite locations in Williamstown and Louisville that expanded access to integrated care across the organization’s service region. Vice President Geoffrey Egbers and Treasurer Josh Ruth also conclude their terms as executive officers.“The new roster of board members coming onboard is an exciting moment for OneQuest Health. The business, legal, and medical professionals who volunteer to lead this organization as members of the Board of Trustees are simply stellar human beings who are truly transforming America’s health and creating the kind of world we all want to live in,” said CEO and Chief Philanthropy Officer, Rick Wurth.A New Slate of OfficersThe board’s new executive officers, who each serve two-year terms, are:• President: Robert Simmons · Messer Construction• Vice President: Karen Morgan · GE Aerospace (Retired)• Treasurer: Melanie Smart · Rudler, PSC• Secretary: Charlene Erler · Community Organizer (Retired)As part of the governance changes, the board voted to reinstate the office of Secretary, with Charlene Erler serving in the newly restored position. Robert Simmons, of Messer Construction, assumes the presidency of an organization whose integrated behavioral and primary care services reach thousands of clients and families each year.New Members Joining the BoardEffective July 1, 2026, OneQuest Health welcomes seven new members to its Board of Trustees, broadening the board’s depth of healthcare, industry, technology, and community expertise:• Dr. Latonya Brown · St. Elizabeth Healthcare• Keith Durbin · Little Owl Strategies• Derek Haught · Yung Family Foundation• Reva Henderson · Harris Products Group, a Lincoln Electric Company• Dr. Joe Kremer · The Christ Hospital• Nick Recker · Blue Alliance• Dr. Robert Tagher · St. Elizabeth PhysiciansSubject Matter Experts Advancing to TrusteeshipThe OneQuest Health Board of Trustees uses a two-tiered membership approach. New members serve a minimum of one year with a voice but no vote, learning the organization’s culture, treatment philosophy, and the infrastructure mechanics of the five-location enterprise. Full trusteeship then brings voting rights and a three-year term, renewable for up to three terms.The following subject matter experts are advancing toward full voting rights as trustees:• Judge Susanne Cetrulo• Robert Combess• Dr. Bobbie Glass• Derek Haught• Bob Heil• Deborah Ramirez• Melanie SmartA New Committee for Digital TransformationLooking to the future of care delivery, the Board of Trustees voted to establish a new standing committee charged with overseeing the digital transformation of the organization. Keith Durbin, of Little Owl Strategies, and Nick Recker, of Blue Alliance, will serve as the committee’s inaugural members, bringing technology and strategy expertise to a function that is increasingly central to how integrated care is delivered.Standing Committee LeadershipThe following trustees will serve as chairs of the board’s standing committees: Dr. Bobbie Glass, Geoffrey Egbers, Deborah Ramirez, Sal Santoro, and Keith Durbin. Their leadership ensures continuity of governance as the organization advances its mission.“I’m honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time,” said Robert Simmons, the board’s incoming President. “OneQuest Health touches 7,000 clients and family members every year, and the board’s job is to make sure the organization has the governance, the discipline, and the vision to serve them well for decades to come.”OneQuest Health is a multi-state integrated behavioral and primary care nonprofit headquartered in Covington, Kentucky, serving Kentucky, southern Ohio, and Indiana. Formerly known as CHNK Behavioral Health, the organization carries a nearly 150-year legacy of service that has evolved from its origins in child welfare into a modern, integrated care enterprise. Today, OneQuest Health employs approximately 165 professionals across Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Williamstown, and Louisville, and projects approximately 50,000 treatment services and 7,000 client and family impacts in fiscal year 2026. Learn more at onequesthealth.org.# # #

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