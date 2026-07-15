Synter Introduces Pay-As-You-Go Pricing for AI Advertising Platform Supporting 20+ Ad Platforms

Company publishes a 2026 index of 15 AI-native platforms and MCP servers, finding all competitors require subscriptions, demos, or read-only access

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synter, the AI advertising platform whose agents plan, launch, and optimize campaigns across Google, YouTube, Meta, Reddit, X, Microsoft, and TikTok, today announced a simplified pricing model, rolling out to all accounts this week: pure pay-as-you-go. Every account includes 1,000 free credits each month with no credit card required. Additional credits cost $25 per 1,000; with optional automatic top-up and a spending cap the customer controls. There are no subscription plans, no seat licenses, and no demo calls.“Ad software charges you for watching, and agencies charge you for waiting,” said Joel Horwitz, founder of Synter. “AI agents changed what advertising work is, but everyone selling them kept the old toll booths: seats, demos, and retainers. The new rule is simpler. You pay for work done.”Alongside the change, Synter published the AI Advertising Pricing Index, a sourced audit of 15 AI-native products spanning AI app builders, coding agents, and AI advertising platforms. Every product in the index either requires a monthly subscription before a customer can pay for usage or does not publish pricing at all. Enterprise AI advertising platforms are typically demo-gated with no public pricing, or reported by third parties to have a monthly floor in the thousands of dollars. Synter is the only product in the index that pairs a permanent free tier with zero required commitment.Synter also published a 2026 comparison of Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers for advertising, evaluating Google's newly released official Google Ads MCP server alongside third-party and open source options. The comparison finds Google's official server well built for analysis but read-only: it cannot pause a campaign, change a bid, or launch an ad. Most third-party MCP servers cover a single platform. Synter's public MCP server (@synterai/mcp-server) executes campaign changes across more than 20 ad platforms, including Google, Meta, LinkedIn, TikTok, Reddit, X, and Microsoft, with reporting and data access through 26 additional marketing and analytics connectors. All actions are governed by built-in approval controls designed for teams and agencies.“Media buyers do not just want answers about their campaigns. They want the work done,” Horwitz said. “And when someone buys credits, they use them. When someone buys a subscription, they are paying for something they hope to use. That difference changes how teams adopt AI.”Every action a Synter agent takes is logged, budgeted, and approvable: campaign changes carry an audit trail, purchases are capped at $10,000, automatic top-ups respect a customer-set monthly limit, and high-impact actions can require human approval. The company builds these controls because its own agents move real advertising budgets every day.The model is already in use by lean B2B growth teams and marketing agencies, which run multiple client workspaces from a shared credit pool. Agencies interested in Synter's partner program can contact the company directly.The new pricing is live for new signups this week at [syntermedia.ai]( http://syntermedia.ai ). Existing customers keep their current plans unchanged. The AI Advertising Pricing Index and the MCP server comparison are available at [syntermedia.ai]( http://syntermedia.ai ).About SynterSynter is the AI advertising platform where agents do the work of a media buying team: planning, launching, optimizing, and reporting across Google, YouTube, Meta, Reddit, X, Microsoft, TikTok, and, for enterprise customers, programmatic channels. Synter is built for lean B2B growth teams and agencies. Start free at [syntermedia.ai]( http://syntermedia.ai ).

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