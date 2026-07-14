Governor Calls on EPA to Probe Public Health Risks in WNY

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a letter to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin to demand the federal government take quick action in investigating public health risks from potential radiological contamination in Niagara and Erie County communities.

The Governor emphasized that while the EPA has made clear the objective of the Niagara and Erie County Radiological Assessment (NECRA) project, it must act swiftly to ensure the health and peace of mind of local residents.

Governor Hochul called on Administrator Zeldin to urgently prioritize efforts and resources to proactively assess these risks, emphasizing that members of the community deserve answers and to know the federal government’s plans for remediation and relocation if results require that outcome.

The full text of the letter is below:

Dear Administrator Zeldin:

I am writing on behalf of frustrated Western New Yorkers to insist that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) immediately deploy additional resources, staff, and dedicated analytical support to accelerate the Niagara and Erie County Radiological Assessment (NECRA) project.

As you are aware, the objective of this project is to identify any areas of potential radiological contamination based on the use and distribution of biproducts and waste material containing radiological material. Niagara and Erie County residents deserve answers and to know the federal government's plans for remediation and relocation if results require that outcome.

The federal government has a fundamental obligation to identify and mitigate environmental hazards in this region. While data collection continues, I am hearing directly from frustrated property owners who demand real answers about potential radiological contaminants in their backyards. Asking these families to wait months or years for peace of mind - or to learn about a potential risk to their health - is simply too great a burden; this administration has demonstrated an ability to move quickly and not be hamstrung by agency delays. You must use your authority to expedite this project as no one deserves to live with uncertainty while the wheels of federal bureaucracy turn too slowly.

As a fellow New Yorker, you are well aware of the Buffalo region's industrial history, including serving as a crucial manufacturing powerhouse for weapons in World War II and other industries using or producing radiologic materials. While the region was built on a strong foundation of industrial and scientific achievements, this foundation unfortunately also contributed to a legacy of contamination in many communities. It is the duty of the federal government to utilize its resources and expertise to work with states to identify and address potential impacts from any legacy contamination affecting communities today.

My Administration continues to prioritize efforts and provide resources to proactively investigate risks from potential radiological contamination in Niagara and Erie County communities. This is why, in 2023, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), partnered with EPA to initiate the NECRA project to update the initial and outdated 1984 regional survey. I appreciate the state-federal collaboration over the past three years to survey over 15,000 nautical miles via aerial flyovers in Phase 1, and more than 1,000 miles of roadway in Phase 2. The data collected by EPA through the aerial and roadway surveys is extensive.

While reviews indicate no acute health risks emanate from publicly accessible rights-of-way, the data is still awaiting close analysis by EPA. The EPA must urgently expedite the analysis of this data and, where deemed necessary in coordination with experts at DEC and the State's Department of Health, move quickly to initiate any additional testing and clean-up activities required to ensure the long-term health of residents.

Protecting the health and safety of New Yorkers is my highest priority, and I will not

allow any bureaucratic delays to compromise it. While my administration stands ready to deploy our expertise and resources, we cannot do so without the federal government's support and partnership. I expect EPA to make available all resources necessary to analyze data and, if identified, expeditiously remediate any areas of concern. If you have any questions, please let me know. I look forward to being informed that additional personnel and labs have been assigned to provide the answers our anxious homeowners deserve immediately.

Sincerely,

Kathy Hochul

Governor