SORBA.ai Expands in Latin American Thru Channel Partnership with Dautom to Accelerate Industrial AI Adoption in Colombia

Dautom and SORBA.ai Create Partnership To Serve Colombia

Dautom and SORBA.ai combine UNS and no-code Industrial AI to help Colombian manufacturers deploy predictive analytics, anomaly detection, and optimization.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SORBA.ai, the industrial AI platform purpose-built for manufacturing, energy, utilities, and critical infrastructure, today announced a strategic channel partnership with Dautom, one of Colombia's leading Industry 4.0 system integrators and digital transformation consultancies.The partnership expands SORBA.ai's presence throughout Colombia by combining Dautom's expertise in Unified Namespace (UNS), IIoT infrastructure, industrial automation, and IT/OT convergence with SORBA.ai's comprehensive no-code Industrial AI platform. Together, the companies will enable industrial organizations to rapidly move from connected operational data to AI-driven insights and autonomous decision support without requiring large teams of data scientists.Dautom specializes in designing and implementing scalable IIoT and Unified Namespace architectures that connect operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT), helping manufacturers create the digital foundation required for Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0 initiatives. Their engineering services span consulting, design, implementation, support, and maintenance across three core areas: connecting, collecting, and storing industrial data; analyzing and visualizing operations; and applying advanced analytics, prediction, reporting, and intelligent problem solving.Through this partnership, customers will gain access to a complete industrial intelligence stack that transforms operational data into actionable business outcomes."Industrial companies have spent years investing in collecting data. The next challenge is turning that data into measurable operational improvements," said Aldo Ferrante, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder of SORBA.ai. "Dautom has built an outstanding reputation helping organizations establish modern IIoT and Unified Namespace architectures. By combining that expertise with the SORBA.ai platform, customers throughout Colombia can rapidly deploy AI models for predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, forecasting, process optimization, and operational decision support while leveraging the infrastructure they've already built."SORBA.ai provides an end-to-end industrial AI platform that allows process engineers, controls engineers, reliability teams, and operations personnel to build, deploy, manage, and continuously improve machine learning models through an intuitive no-code environment. The platform includes native capabilities for industrial connectivity, automated feature engineering, model lifecycle management, edge deployment, Vision AI, predictive maintenance, advanced process control, forecasting, optimization, and on-premises generative AI through SORBOT.Unlike traditional AI projects that often require lengthy development cycles, SORBA.ai enables organizations to deploy production-ready industrial AI solutions in days or weeks while maintaining complete ownership of their operational data."Our mission has always been to help manufacturers become world-class organizations transforming their operational data into business impact, side by side with the teams that run these operations," said Natalia Duarte, CXO for Dautom. "We build the physical and virtual UNS-based infrastructure that unlocks value across IT and OT environments. The addition of SORBA.ai lets us take that further, empowering both humans and AI agents to drive real business impact through practical industrial artificial intelligence. Customers can now build on their Unified Namespace and IIoT platforms by deploying AI applications that improve reliability, increase production efficiency, reduce downtime, and support better operational decision making."The partnership is particularly valuable for manufacturers pursuing Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0 initiatives, where connected operations, human-centered decision support, and AI-driven optimization work together to improve productivity, sustainability, and operational excellence.By combining Dautom's deep expertise in industrial digital transformation with SORBA.ai's industrial AI platform, organizations can establish a seamless path from operational connectivity to predictive intelligence, empowering both plant personnel and AI agents to create measurable business value.The companies will jointly support customers across manufacturing, food and beverage, oil and gas, mining, energy, utilities, water and wastewater, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial sectors throughout Colombia.About DautomDautom is a Colombian company specializing in Smart Manufacturing, Industry 4.0 & 5.0 integration, industrial automation, and digital transformation. Dautom builds the physical and virtual infrastructure, including UNS and IIoT architectures, that connects IT and OT environments, enabling enterprises to create value and empowering manufacturers to accelerate their initiatives through consulting, engineering, implementation, and long-term support services.Learn more at www.dautom.com.co About SORBA.aiSORBA.ai is the leading no-code industrial AI platform powering digital transformation across manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, water and wastewater, utilities, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, pulp & paper, mining, metals, logistics, and other industrial sectors. The platform enables operators, engineers, and subject matter experts to easily build predictive models, detect anomalies, optimize production, and deploy autonomous control systems using their own plant data, without requiring data scientists or complex ML infrastructure.With built-in AutoML, digital twins, advanced process control, and secure on-premise industrial GPT capabilities, SORBA.ai accelerates how organizations unlock value from their existing systems while maintaining full data ownership and security. From edge to cloud, SORBA.ai transforms industrial operations into proactive, self-optimizing environments that deliver measurable gains in reliability, efficiency, and profitability.Learn more at www.sorba.ai

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