Military chaplains gather for West African Religious Affairs Symposium in Ghana

ACCRA, Ghana — Military chaplains and religious affairs personnel from the United States and ten African nations have gathered for the launch of the West African Religious Affairs Symposium (WARAS) in Accra, Ghana July 14, 2026.

Co-hosted by U.S. Africa Command and the Ghanian Defense Force, the three-day event aims to strengthen alliances across the region. By focusing on the spiritual readiness and emotional well-being of service members, the symposium helps build a unified, resilient military coalition capable of addressing shared security challenges.

Participating nations include Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Togo. The event also features U.S. military personnel representing the State Partnership Programs of California, the District of Columbia, Michigan, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

“Spiritual resilience is a foundational pillar of overall force readiness,” said Chaplain (Col.) Kevin Forrester, command chaplain at AFRICOM. “By coming together with our West African partners, we are exchanging critical strategies to support our service members through the unique challenges of military operations. Whether it is addressing moral injury, addressing the complexities of theodicy, building mutual religious support capacity, or fostering strong leadership, these enduring partnerships build trust and create a more capable, unified force.”

Throughout the symposium, subject matter experts selected from partner nation chaplaincies are leading strategic exchanges. Topics include post-traumatic stress disorder, moral injury, ethics, enlisted leader development, ministry in combat, and family care.

Through events like WARAS, AFRICOM remains committed to strengthening ties with its African partners. By empowering military chaplains to foster ethical leadership and spiritual resilience, the U.S. and its allies are building a unified front capable of countering shared threats and maintaining regional stability across the continent.