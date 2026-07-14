Katie Couric and Christy Turlington Burns Spotlight Women's Health at East Hampton Emergency Department Luncheon

Chairs Mary Margaret Trousdale, Kate Davis, and Hollis Forbes with moderator Katie Couric, guest speaker Christy Turlington Burns, and Chairs Liz Lange, Jill Davis, and Kristin Douglass. (Photo: David Benthal/BFA.com) Southampton Hospital Foundation Logo

EAST HAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, July 9, 2026, award-winning journalist, bestselling author, and Co-Founder of Katie Couric Media, Katie Couric, moderated an engaging conversation with internationally renowned model and Founder and President of Every Mother Counts, Christy Turlington Burns, at the Southampton Hospital Foundation 's 6th Annual East Hampton Emergency Department Luncheon , held at the picturesque Maidstone Club. Guests gathered in support of the Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department (EHED).Chaired by East Hampton residents Jill Davis, Kate Davis, Kristin Douglass, Hollis Forbes, Liz Lange, and Mary Margaret Trousdale, the luncheon featured a candid discussion exploring women's health, wellness, philanthropy, motherhood, and the importance of ensuring access to high-quality healthcare.Throughout the conversation, Couric and Turlington Burns reflected on the personal experiences that shaped their advocacy and discussed the importance of access to quality healthcare, empowering women to take an active role in their health, and expanding research and education focused on women’s health.Turlington Burns also previewed her latest documentary, "Perilous Passage: Birth in America," now streaming on HBO, which examines maternal health in the United States. “I became a global maternal health advocate the day that I became a mom,” she noted.Couric also spoke about "HORMONAL!," the latest project from her production company, Barolo Films, produced in partnership with Trilogy Films. “I feel like documentaries can be incredibly helpful to connect the dots and really show holistically an issue, what the root causes are and what some of the solutions are,” she said. Emphasizing her goal of extending the project’s impact beyond the screen, Couric added, “We want to start a movement and not just do a movie.”Notable guests included Susan Forst, Bette-Ann Gwathmey, Suzanne Johnson, Beverly Kazickas, Allegra Kelly, Dale Leff, Martha Murray, Debbie Mackall, Southampton Hospital Foundation Board Chair Jackie Mitchell, Southampton Hospital Association Board Member Louise Phanstiel, Hilary Geary Ross, Southampton Hospital Foundation Board Member Jean Shafiroff, Ginny Schwerin, Patty Silverstein, Nancy Stone, Celeste Wecker, and Southampton Hospital Foundation Board Member Sarah Wetenhall.Following the program, guests enjoyed lunch overlooking the Atlantic Ocean while spending time with friends and supporters of the Foundation.Since its inception, the East Hampton Emergency Department Luncheon has raised more than $1.5 million in support of advancing emergency care on the East End. Proceeds support the Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department, helping ensure residents and visitors have access to compassionate, expert emergency care close to home. Since opening in May 2025, the EHED has served more than 13,500 patients, underscoring the critical need for emergency care close to home.For more information about the Southampton Hospital Foundation, visit southamptonhospitalfoundation.org. About Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc. (SHF)The Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc., supports Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s mission to deliver healthcare services and expand clinical programs to meet the needs of our community. We heighten awareness and maximize private philanthropy to advance the hospital’s mission. Our focus is on increasing critical philanthropic support to ensure high-quality healthcare for all of our East End neighbors.About Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH)With 120 beds, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH) is staffed by more than 280 physicians, dentists, and allied health professionals representing 48 medical specialties. SBSH offers a diverse array of clinical services, ranging from primary medical care to specialized surgical procedures, including cardiac catheterization, orthopedics and bariatrics. The sole provider of emergency care on Long Island’s South Fork, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is a designated Level III Trauma Center and primary stroke center. The hospital includes the Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department, The Phillips Family Cancer Center, a Heart and Stroke Center, Breast Health Center, The Center for Advanced Wound Healing, Wellness Institute, and 32 satellite care centers throughout the South Fork of Long Island. The hospital is the largest employer on the South Fork with more than 1,200 employees. To learn more, visit www.southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu

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