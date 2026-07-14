Regal Court Reporting Tapped by NCRA Conference to Lead Education Session on Exit Planning for Court Reporting Agencies

Regal Court Reporting Stephanie Leslie, Co-Founder, Regal Court Reporting Mary Pierce

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 NCRA Conference and Expo will feature an education session led by Regal Court Reporting Founder Stephanie Leslie and Mary Pierce entitled "From One Generation to the Next: Passing the Legacy of a Court Reporting Firm."Recognized as a premier acquisition partner for court reporting agencies that do not want to sell to corporate alternatives, Regal Court Reporting is proud to announce it will be a featured presenter at this year's NCRA Conference and Expo. As one of the only remaining 100% court reporter-owned, steno-only firms in California, Regal is passionate about sharing an alternative path forward for agency owners who wish to preserve the legacy they have built and the relationships they have cultivated.Regal Co-Founder Stephanie Leslie will take the stage alongside Mary Pierce, whose distinguished career in court reporting spans more than 40 years. In 2002, Mary launched Pantera Court Reporters and built a reputation grounded in integrity and world-class service. Earlier this year, after carefully weighing her options as a business owner looking to shape the next chapter of her career, Mary made the decision to merge Pantera Court Reporters with Regal Court Reporting."When I decided I was ready to transfer ownership and management of my agency, Pantera Court Reporters, after 24 years in business, I chose Regal Court Reporting as my successor because I knew intuitively it was a good fit — not just for me, but for my clientele as well," says Mary Pierce. "I am confident their services match my elevated standards, as well as our agency's timely turnaround and professional ethics. The Regal Court Reporting staff is friendly, helpful, and highly competent."Curated specifically for agency owners, Stephanie Leslie and Mary Pierce's session at the 2026 NCRA Conference and Expo will offer a content-rich presentation aimed at educating fellow court reporter-owned agencies on key considerations when building an exit plan. The presentation is designed to help attendees:• Understand the practical and emotional aspects of transitioning ownership• Learn why the industry needs more agency owners — and how to become one• Gain tips for preparing a firm for sale to maximize its value• Discover common deal structure options• Stay resolute and trust their instincts throughout the processSuccessful exit planning begins well in advance of an actual merger or sale. Court reporting agency owners looking to explore next steps toward a future acquisition can request additional support and information from Regal Court Reporting here About Regal Court Reporting, Inc.Establishing the new standard of excellence in the court reporting industry, Regal Court Reporting was founded in 2007. The agency provides comprehensive court reporting and litigation support services from the point of discovery through to the end of trial. Nearly every level of support is available through Regal Court Reporting including court reporting (in depositions or trial), videography (including site inspections and independent medical exams), language interpreting, realtime, remote depositions, online depository, online scheduling, and Trial Technology. Independently owned and operated, Regal Court Reporting has earned a reputation for their best-in-class services, support, client care, and unmatched attention to detail. Unlike corporate-owned agencies, Regal Court Reporting is designed to offer a concierge level of service that clients deserve. The firm is actively looking to acquire other independently owned agencies as they look to the future. Regal Court Reporting’s headquarters is located at 1551 N. Tustin Ave, Suite 750, Santa Ana, CA 92705.

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