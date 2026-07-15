SIGNUS USA® Marks Major Milestone with First U.S. Surgery Using VertaConnect® Expandable Lumbar Spine Implant

VertaConnect Expandable Lumbar Fusion Spine Implant Compatible with Both Open and Endoscopic Procedures

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SIGNUS USA today announced the successful completion of the first surgery in the United States utilizing the VertaConnect spinal implant system. The procedure was performed on July 3, 2026, by renowned spinal surgeon Dr. Ngoc-Lam M. Nguyen at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida marking the official clinical debut of this new SIGNUS technology in the United States.“This milestone marks an exciting step forward in bringing advanced spinal technology to patients in the United States,” said Dr. Ngoc-Lam M. Nguyen. “SIGNUS USA products represent unique and proven technology, and the VertaConnect implant offers meaningful advantages in both surgical efficiency and patient outcomes.”The VertaConnect system is a next generation transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) implant engineered to maximize performance in both traditional open procedures as well as with endoscopic approaches. Its expandable design, large contact surface, and open architecture empower surgeons to achieve superior stability, enhanced osseointegration, and optimal spinal alignment through a streamlined, efficient surgical approach.SIGNUS USA is the newly established US subsidiary of SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH, a Germany-based, family-owned company with more than 30 years of experience in spinal implant design, manufacturing, and innovation. Building on decades of expertise and first-to-market products, SIGNUS USA aims to deliver high-quality, surgeon-focused solutions to the American spine community.“At SIGNUS, we don’t just develop implants…we build partnerships,” said Mareike Siedler, Chief Executive Officer of SIGNUS USA. “Our mission is to equip surgeons with advanced, dependable solutions that improve patients’ lives and enhance confidence in the operating room. Bringing SIGNUS to the United States is about sharing decades of knowledge, innovation, and trust.”For more information about SIGNUS USA and its products, visit www.signus.com/us

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