Raleigh Criminal Defense Attorney Christopher Detwiler Earns Esteemed 10.0 Avvo Rating

top Raleigh Attorney Chris Detwiler earns 10 Avvo Rating

Raleigh attorney Christopher Detwiler earned Avvo's highest 10.0 rating, placing him among North Carolina's top lawyers.

Receiving a 10.0 Avvo Rating is meaningful because it recognizes the professionalism and dedication I strive to bring to every client and every case.” — Attorney Chris Detwiler

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Criminal defense attorney Christopher R. Detwiler announced he is the recipient of a 10.0 rating from Avvo. This online resource is used by prospective clients to research the legal and professional backgrounds of lawyers in their area, with the site featuring the profiles of over 1 million attorneys nationwide. A score of 10.0 is Avvo’s highest numerical value an attorney can receive, positioning Attorney Detwiler among the top of the over 32,000 North Carolina legal professionals reviewed on the site.



Avvo publishes attorney profiles, client reviews, and peer endorsements based on information gathered from public records, state bar associations, licensing organizations, court records, and other published sources. Avvo’s rating system uses a proprietary 1-10 score that evaluates a lawyer’s background, with scores from 9.0 to 10.0 identified as “Superb.”



For people facing criminal allegations, third-party sites can be part of the early research process before securing an attorney. A 10.0 Avvo Rating does not guarantee a result, replace legal advice, or determine how a case will be resolved. However, it can help those charged find a reliable way to review an attorney’s background, licensure, law school education, public recognition, and professional profile before scheduling a consultation with their firm.



Attorney Christopher Detwiler represents clients facing criminal allegations, including those charged with both misdemeanor and felony offenses such as domestic violence-related accusations, assault, traffic offenses, drug possession, gun charges, larceny, and impaired driving charges. His practice, The Law Office of Christopher R. Detwiler, is in large part focused on local Wake County cases involving DWI and traffic violations. As a Raleigh DWI lawyer, Attorney Detwiler helps clients review issues that may affect a case, including the traffic stop, arrest procedures, field sobriety testing, chemical testing, license consequences, and court requirements.



Avvo’s 10.0 rating also reflects other public-facing information tied to Attorney Detwiler, including his North Carolina legal background. He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of North Carolina School of Law, served on the North Carolina Law Review, worked for a federal district court judge, interned with the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office, and later founded The Law Office of Christopher R. Detwiler, PLLC in 2012.

The law firm is located in downtown Raleigh and offers complimentary consultations for individuals who need to understand their charges, the Wake County court process, and available legal strategies and options to protect their rights.



About The Law Office of Christopher R. Detwiler, PLLC

The Law Office of Christopher R. Detwiler, PLLC is a Raleigh criminal defense law firm representing clients in DWI, traffic, misdemeanor, felony, domestic violence, and probation violation cases. Attorney Christopher R. Detwiler is licensed to practice law in North Carolina and serves clients in Raleigh, Wake County, and surrounding communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.