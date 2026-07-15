CPR Therapeutics, Inc. Selected for Inaugural Cohort of the Auxilium–MBI Accelerator

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPR Therapeutics, Inc. (CPR-T), a preclinical medical device company funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Science Foundation (NSF) to develop next-generation technology for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), announced today that it has been selected to join the inaugural cohort of the Auxilium–MBI Accelerator in Worcester, Massachusetts.The Auxilium–MBI Accelerator is a three-month, in-person program for early-stage life sciences and healthcare companies, operated jointly by Auxilium, a Worcester-based accelerator and innovation studio, and Massachusetts Biomedical Initiatives (MBI), the Commonwealth's longest-running nonprofit life sciences incubator. The inaugural cohort comprises four companies across medtech, diagnostics, artificial intelligence, and healthcare innovation. The accelerator is extremely competitive because selected companies receive a significant investment of $250K along with mentorship, fundraising support, and access to both organizations' investor and industry networks.CPR Therapeutics is developing circumferential multimodal CPR, which is more effective and less injurious than any existing solutions. Sudden cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, and there are currently no devices more effective than manual chest compressions. Intact survival remains below 10% in most communities.Norman Paradis, MD, the Company's Founder and CEO, said, “We are excited to be selected for the first Auxilium–MBI cohort. The program's mentorship and access to the Worcester life sciences ecosystem come at an important time as we advance our technology toward FDA submission.”Dr. Paradis added “The Auxilium–MBI investment in CPR-T will unlock multiple matching commitments the company already has in hand, making this investment particularly impactful.”Emma Gatti, one of CPR-T’s engineers and a graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute, said that “Worcester has become a world-class center of life sciences activity, and MBI's decades of experience building medical device companies make this an ideal environment for us. We look forward to working alongside our fellow cohort companies.”About CPR Therapeutics, Inc.CPR Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company developing the first advanced-technology automated CPR system that integrates and synchronizes multiple technological innovations into a single system that can be easily applied under emergency conditions. The Company believes this technology will, for the first time, demonstrate clinically significant improvements in intact survival after sudden cardiac arrest, the largest single killer in Western countries. Each year more than 300,000 deaths occur following sudden cardiac arrest in the U.S. alone.About the Auxilium–MBI AcceleratorThe Auxilium–MBI Accelerator is a three-month, in-person accelerator for early-stage life sciences and healthcare companies, jointly operated by Auxilium and Massachusetts Biomedical Initiatives (MBI) in downtown Worcester, Massachusetts. More information is available at auxiliumworcester.com.

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