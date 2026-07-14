Minnesota DNR seeks comments on scope of Environmental Impact Statement for proposed Tamarack Mining Project

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comments on the scoping documents for a state Environmental Impact Statement for the Tamarack Mining Project.

The EIS will describe project details, identify environmental impacts and consider mitigation and alternatives that might lessen the environmental impacts of a proposed underground mine near Tamarack, Minnesota. The scoping documents provide information about the topics that are proposed to be included in the state EIS for the proposed project. Neither the scoping documents nor the ultimate EIS are decision-making documents regarding whether the project may proceed to construction and operation. Rather, they are information-gathering documents meant to inform any future permits or approvals the project may need.

Talon Nickel USA LLC is proposing to construct and operate an underground mine near Tamarack, Minnesota, to extract ore containing nickel, copper and other metals that would be shipped by rail to processing facilities located in Mercer County, North Dakota, and Marquette County, Michigan. The long-term surface facilities at the proposed Minnesota project site would cover approximately 64 acres and include an ore-handling building with rail loadout, a wastewater treatment plant, stormwater ponds, ventilation points, a rail yard, an electrical substation, storage and staging areas, an outdoor stockpile of locally sourced aggregate for backfill, parking and a rail spur. Tailings would not be generated in Minnesota, and no tailings storage would occur in Minnesota.

The scoping documents were published in the July 14 edition of the EQB Monitor. The DNR invites public comments on those documents until 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. Public meetings will be held, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 in McGregor, and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 in Blaine. Each public meeting will have an open house beginning at 5 p.m. where attendees can learn more about the project, ask questions, and submit written comments. At 6 p.m., attendees will be invited to view an informational presentation, followed at 6:30 p.m. by the opportunity to provide verbal comments. To accommodate as many people seeking to make verbal comments as possible, individuals will be selected randomly and be limited to 3 minutes.

The EIS scoping documents include a Scoping Environmental Assessment Worksheet (SEAW), which identifies the project’s potentially significant impacts that warrant detailed analysis for public consideration, and a Draft Scoping Decision Document (DSDD), which outlines what will be required in the EIS and proposes alternatives, necessary studies and additional data needs. Copies of the SEAW and DSDD are available on the Tamarack Mining Project webpage, which also contains factsheets and information about the status of the project.

People can request a hard copy of the SEAW and DSDD by calling 651-259-5677. It is also available for public review at these libraries:

How to comment

The DNR will accept comments until 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. People can submit comments on the SEAW and DSDD by:

Using the DNR’s online commenting webpage

Mailing comments to Tamarack EAW Project Manager, Environmental Review Unit, DNR Ecological and Water Resources Division, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155-4025

Commenting verbally at one of the two public meetings

Anyone providing a mailing address or submitting online comments will receive a copy of the subsequent decision document, which will include responses to comments. Because all comments and related information are part of the public record for this environmental review, commenters’ names and email or postal addresses will be publicly available as they appear in the materials commenters submit.

Public meetings

The DNR invites interested people to attend one of two public information meetings:

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026

McGregor High School, 148 S 2nd St., McGregor, MN 55760

Open house, 5-9 p.m.

Project presentation and public commenting, 6-9 p.m.

Wednesday Aug. 12, 2026

National Sports Center, 1750 105th Ave. NE, Blaine, MN 55449

Open house, 5-9 p.m.

Project presentation and public commenting, 6-9 p.m.

Comments received at these meetings, through mail and the commenting webpage will inform the EIS scoping process. People do not need to attend a meeting to provide comment.

Individuals with a disability who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this event, please contact the DNR at [email protected] or 651-259-5677 by July 22, 2026. Calls from Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) users are welcome.

Next steps

The DNR will respond to comments when it issues a Final Scoping Decision document. The FSD determines what will be included in the state EIS. The most helpful comments are those that directly address the content of the scoping documents and offer specific suggestions for inclusion in the scope of the state EIS.

The DNR will then prepare a draft EIS that will be made available for public comment. Another public information meeting will be held during that comment period.

People can sign up to receive email updates on the environmental review process for the proposed project.