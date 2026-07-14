As Los Angeles Heat Wave Peaks, Canoga Park HVAC Contractor Reports Sharp Rise in AC Failures

Cooling By Design provides expert HVAC installation, repair, and maintenance across Canoga Park and the San Fernando Valley. License #1148982. Cooling By Design — Licensed & Insured HVAC Contractor serving Canoga Park and the San Fernando Valley. License #1148982.

Cooling By Design reports rising AC failures across Canoga Park as the Los Angeles heat wave peaks, with most cases linked to deferred maintenance.

These systems aren't failing because of the heat. They're failing because the heat found what maintenance would have caught months ago.” — Adi Gendelman, Cooling By Design

CANOGA PARK, CALIFORNIA, INDIA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cooling By Design, a licensed HVAC contractor Canoga Park property owners have relied on for residential and commercial cooling services, is reporting a notable increase in AC repair calls and system failure incidents as the Los Angeles region enters the peak period of its summer heat wave. According to the company, the pattern of failures observed during the current heat event is consistent with prior summer seasons — with deferred maintenance identified as the primary contributing factor in the majority of cases.Canoga Park and the San Fernando Valley During Summer Heat EventsThe San Fernando Valley, where Canoga Park is located, is among the hottest micro-climates within the greater Los Angeles region during summer heat events. While coastal areas of Los Angeles may experience temperatures in the mid-80s during a heat wave, inland areas including Canoga Park, Woodland Hills, and Chatsworth regularly record temperatures exceeding 100°F — placing significantly higher demand on residential and commercial AC systems than in other parts of the metro.Under these conditions, air conditioning systems that would perform adequately under normal summer temperatures are pushed past their operational limits. Components that were already showing early signs of wear — capacitors approaching the end of their rated lifespan, refrigerant levels slightly below specification, coils operating with reduced heat transfer efficiency — reach their failure threshold during sustained high-temperature operation.What Cooling By Design Is Observing Across Canoga ParkAccording to Cooling By Design, the AC repair Canoga Park calls the company has received during the current heat wave share several common characteristics. The majority of failing systems have not received professional maintenance within the preceding 12 months. A significant portion involve capacitor failure — one of the most common heat-wave failure modes — followed by refrigerant-related issues and dirty coil conditions that reduce system efficiency under high-demand operation.The most frequently observed failure causes during the current heat period include:• Capacitor failure — stress from continuous operation accelerates degradation in capacitors approaching end of rated life• Low refrigerant charge — systems operating below specification lose cooling capacity when ambient temperatures rise significantly• Condenser coil blockage — restricted airflow from debris accumulation causes the system to overheat and shut down on thermal protection• Evaporator coil freeze — a consequence of low airflow or refrigerant issues that results in complete cooling loss• Electrical connection failures — extended vibration from continuous operation loosens wiring connections over time"What we are seeing is not simply heat causing failures," said Adi Gendelman, owner of Cooling By Design. "These are systems that were already operating with accumulated wear. The heat wave created the conditions that exposed problems which were already present. In most of these cases, a scheduled maintenance visit would have identified the issue before the temperature reached triple digits."Steps Canoga Park Homeowners Can Take During the Heat WaveFor Canoga Park homeowners whose systems are currently operational, Cooling By Design recommends the following steps to reduce strain on AC units during the heat wave:• Replace air filters if not changed within the past 30 to 60 days — a clogged filter restricts airflow and increases system load• Clear vegetation, debris, and obstructions from around the outdoor condenser unit to allow adequate airflow• Maintain a consistent thermostat set point rather than cycling the system between high and low temperatures• Close blinds and window coverings during peak heat hours to reduce the thermal load on the AC system• Contact a licensed technician if the system is making unusual sounds, short-cycling, or failing to maintain set temperature24-Hour Emergency AC Service Available Across Canoga ParkFor Canoga Park homeowners and businesses experiencing active AC system failures during the heat wave, Cooling By Design provides emergency AC service Canoga Park on a 24-hour basis. Certified technicians are dispatched to diagnose and address failure modes including capacitor replacement, refrigerant recharge, coil cleaning, and electrical repair. The company states that service response times during peak demand periods are subject to current call volume.Maintenance as a Prevention Measure — The 10-Year Comfort PlanCooling By Design notes that the majority of heat-wave service calls the company responds to involve systems that have not received professional maintenance within the preceding year. The company's 10-Year Comfort Plan, which includes 20 seasonal professional maintenance visits over a 10-year term, is structured specifically to address the pattern of deferred maintenance the company identifies as the primary driver of heat-wave failures across its service area.The plan also covers parts, labor, and flexible payment terms for the full decade — giving Canoga Park homeowners a structured framework for HVAC ownership that eliminates unplanned repair costs and ensures systems are serviced before seasonal demand periods, rather than after failures occur.Services Available Across Canoga Park and the San Fernando ValleyCooling By Design provides residential and commercial AC repair, replacement, and installation, along with heating system service, commercial HVAC solutions, ductwork and ventilation, and indoor air quality and insulation services. The company is headquartered at 21201 Victory Blvd, Suite 125, Canoga Park, CA 91303, and holds California Contractor License #1148982. Same-day service is available within the primary service area, with 24-hour emergency response for active system failures.About Cooling By DesignCooling By Design is a licensed California HVAC contractor (License #1148982) based in Canoga Park, CA. The company provides residential and commercial HVAC repair, installation, and maintenance services across Canoga Park and the San Fernando Valley. Known for fast dispatch, certified technicians, transparent pricing, 24-hour emergency service and warranty-backed workmanship. For service inquiries contact Cooling By Design at (877) 702-6654 or office@coolingbydesign.com.MEDIA CONTACTName: Adi Gendelman — Owner, Cooling By DesignPhone: (877) 702-6654Email: office@coolingbydesign.comWebsite: https://coolingbydesign.com Address: 21201 Victory Blvd, Suite 125, Canoga Park, CA 91303

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