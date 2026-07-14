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Fifth Measles Case of 2026 Confirmed by Wyoming Department of Health

July 14, 2026

Fifth Measles Case of 2026 Confirmed by Wyoming Department of Health

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has confirmed a fifth case of measles in Wyoming in 2026, and the fourth in Teton County. The case is an adult with no identified links to the previous three Teton County cases. Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause severe illness. 

The public may have been exposed to measles at the following locations and times:

Target Jackson Hole, 510 S Highway 89, Jackson, Wyoming 83001

July 5, 2026, 7:00 AM through 7:00 PM

July 6, 2026, 7:00 AM through 7:00 PM

July 7, 2026, 7:00 AM through 7:00 PM

Measles is highly contagious and can cause serious illness, including pneumonia, encephalitis, hospitalization, and death. Vaccination is the best way to prevent measles infection. For more information on measles, including case counts, exposure locations, and guidance on what to do if you have been exposed, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/measles/.

For more information:

Monique McBride, Chief Policy & Communications Officer, monique.mcbride@wyo.gov

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Fifth Measles Case of 2026 Confirmed by Wyoming Department of Health

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