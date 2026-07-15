WellGrowthAI Launches AI-Powered Emotional Wellness Platform Featuring Orja, a Personalized AI Companion

WellGrowthAI logo WellGrowthAI homepage showcasing its AI-powered emotional wellness platform and Orja, the personalized AI companion designed to support healthier habits and personal growth. WellGrowthAI's wellbeing toolkit features Smart Daily Blueprint™, Orja™ AI Companion, and BioSync Rhythms™ to help users build healthier habits through personalized AI-powered wellness support.

New platform combines AI, mood tracking, personalized guidance, and wellness tools to help people build healthier habits and improve emotional well-being.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WellGrowthAI Launches AI-Powered Emotional Wellness Platform Featuring Orja, a Personalized AI CompanionWellGrowthAI today announced the official launch of its AI-powered emotional wellness platform, introducing Orja, an intelligent AI companion designed to help individuals better understand their emotions, develop healthier habits, and support long-term personal growth.Unlike traditional AI assistants that primarily answer questions, WellGrowthAI is designed to provide personalized wellness support through mood tracking, guided journaling, mindfulness tools, meditation, daily wellness planning, and intelligent conversations that adapt to each user's unique emotional journey.The platform brings together multiple wellness experiences into one integrated system, enabling users to monitor emotional patterns, reflect on daily experiences, build positive routines, and receive supportive AI-guided insights.Key Features Include• AI Companion (Orja)• Mood Tracking• Intelligent Journaling• Daily Wellness Blueprint• Guided Meditation• Mindfulness Exercises• Sleep Wellness Support• Wellness Music• Personalized Wellness Insights• Habit Building ToolsWellGrowthAI is designed to complement healthy self-care practices by encouraging reflection, consistency, and emotional awareness. It is intended to support wellness and personal development and is not a substitute for professional medical or mental health care."Artificial intelligence should do more than answer questions—it should help people better understand themselves," said the WellGrowthAI team. "Our vision is to create technology that supports healthier habits, emotional resilience, and personal growth through responsible, human-centered AI."The launch marks the beginning of WellGrowthAI's broader mission to make personalized emotional wellness tools more accessible worldwide through intelligent, privacy-conscious technology.The platform offers both free and premium experiences, allowing users to begin their wellness journey with essential features while unlocking deeper personalized insights through subscription plans.Individuals interested in learning more or joining the platform can visit:About WellGrowthAIWellGrowthAI is an AI-powered emotional wellness platform dedicated to helping individuals improve emotional well-being, develop healthier habits, and achieve personal growth. Powered by Orja, its intelligent AI companion, the platform combines artificial intelligence with evidence-informed wellness practices including mood tracking, journaling, mindfulness, meditation, sleep support, and personalized guidance to create a more adaptive and supportive wellness experience.Website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.