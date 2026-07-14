FLORIDA HIGH COURT CLARIFIES STANDARD FOR 'FRAUD ON COURT' DISMISSALS

After decades of uncertainty and contradicting decisions, the Florida Supreme Court clarified Thursday that trial courts can toss entire complaints from plaintiffs found to have committed fraud on the court—and that appellate courts should evaluate those dismissals under the traditional abuse of discretion review, not a heightened one.

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