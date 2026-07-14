Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,806 in the last 365 days.

FLORIDA HIGH COURT CLARIFIES STANDARD FOR 'FRAUD ON COURT' DISMISSALS

After decades of uncertainty and contradicting decisions, the Florida Supreme Court clarified Thursday that trial courts can toss entire complaints from plaintiffs found to have committed fraud on the court—and that appellate courts should evaluate those dismissals under the traditional abuse of discretion review, not a heightened one.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FLORIDA HIGH COURT CLARIFIES STANDARD FOR 'FRAUD ON COURT' DISMISSALS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.