Florida attorneys continue strong support for Free Legal Answers
Free Legal Answers, the virtual legal advice clinic sponsored by the ABA, recently reached a major milestone, surpassing half a million civil legal questions answered as the platform approaches its 10th anniversary in August.
Since its launch, more than 17,700 volunteer attorneys have registered on the platform nationwide, collectively providing more than 100,000 hours of pro bono service. During that time, nearly 29,000 questions have been submitted by veterans and more than 26,000 by seniors, according to the ABA. Currently, 42 states, including Florida, and U.S. territories are live for client access.
There are 1,273 Florida lawyers currently participating in the program.
Last fiscal year (July 1, 2025–June 30, 2026), there were 5,672 questions asked on the Florida Free Legal Answers platform, with a 30% answer rate from attorney volunteers.
Florida lawyers who answered nearly 50 questions or more during that period include:
- Luis E. Basagoitia, Orlando — answered 371 questions
- Craig R. Dearr, Miami — answered 248 questions
- James F. Carroll, Riviera Beach — answered 148 questions
- Kevin C. Gleason, Hollywood — answered 141 questions
- Barbara Stage, Rockledge — answered 90 questions
- Elle Hayes, Miami — answered 83 questions
- Christopher Block, Palm Bay — answered 71 questions
- Yasmin K. Stiggons, Ft. Lauderdale — answered 49 questions
The program allows users to submit civil legal questions at no cost, which are then answered by pro bono attorneys licensed in their state. Florida lawyers can learn more about the program here.
Question topics include family, divorce, custody, housing, eviction, homelessness, consumer rights, financial matters, employment, unemployment, health and disability, civil rights, income maintenance, juvenile law, and education law.
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