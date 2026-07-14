Florida attorneys continue strong support for Free Legal Answers

Free Legal Answers, the virtual legal advice clinic sponsored by the ABA, recently reached a major milestone, surpassing half a million civil legal questions answered as the platform approaches its 10th anniversary in August.

Since its launch, more than 17,700 volunteer attorneys have registered on the platform nationwide, collectively providing more than 100,000 hours of pro bono service. During that time, nearly 29,000 questions have been submitted by veterans and more than 26,000 by seniors, according to the ABA. Currently, 42 states, including Florida, and U.S. territories are live for client access.

There are 1,273 Florida lawyers currently participating in the program.

Last fiscal year (July 1, 2025–June 30, 2026), there were 5,672 questions asked on the Florida Free Legal Answers platform, with a 30% answer rate from attorney volunteers.

Florida lawyers who answered nearly 50 questions or more during that period include:

Luis E. Basagoitia, Orlando — answered 371 questions

Craig R. Dearr, Miami — answered 248 questions

James F. Carroll, Riviera Beach — answered 148 questions

Kevin C. Gleason, Hollywood — answered 141 questions

Barbara Stage, Rockledge — answered 90 questions

Elle Hayes, Miami — answered 83 questions

Christopher Block, Palm Bay — answered 71 questions

Yasmin K. Stiggons, Ft. Lauderdale — answered 49 questions

The program allows users to submit civil legal questions at no cost, which are then answered by pro bono attorneys licensed in their state. Florida lawyers can learn more about the program here.

Question topics include family, divorce, custody, housing, eviction, homelessness, consumer rights, financial matters, employment, unemployment, health and disability, civil rights, income maintenance, juvenile law, and education law.