Senior Pet Con Launches as the First Event Built for Senior Pets and the People Who Love Them

The first-ever event just for senior pet parents and veterinarians.

September 12-13: a day for pet parents and a day of RACE-Approved CE for veterinarians, 100% virtual, built for the 44% of pets who are seniors.

Most of us received little to no formal training in geriatric medicine in veterinary school. Caring for aging pets requires a different approach. That's why we created Senior Pet Con.” — Monica Tarantino, DVM

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Approximately 72 million dogs and cats in the United States are seniors, representing 44 percent of the pet population. Yet wellness testing finds clinically relevant abnormalities in two out of five senior dogs and three out of five senior cats. Senior Pet Con was built to change that: the first event of its kind, bringing pet parents and veterinarians together virtually on September 12 and 13, 2026.A dog over 7 is a senior. A cat over 10 is a senior. Most families are surprised, and that's exactly when senior care matters most.Day One, September 12, is built for pet parents: live sessions from expert veterinarians on massage and touch therapy, senior cat care, nutrition with a live cook-along, catching problems early, and the emotional side of loving an older animal. Research shows 75 percent of pet owners experience anticipatory grief, and most carry it alone. All from the couch, pet beside them.Day Two, September 13, is RACE-Approved continuing education for veterinary professionals: 12 hours of geriatric care content across two channels, with up to 6 CE hours per attendee, all in one Sunday from home. Sessions cover pain and mobility, senior cats, emergencies, client conversations, peaceful euthanasia, and aftercare. The faculty, hand-picked by Dr. Monica Tarantino, includes Dr. Natasha Olby, DACVIM (Neurology), Distinguished Chair in Gerontology at NC State University; Dr. Katie Bennett, DACVAA; Dr. Petra Cerna, DACVIM; and Dr. Amy Thomson, DAVDC, among more than a dozen speakers.The two days meet in the closing Pet, Vet, Aftercare Roundtable, the first session anywhere to put both sides of the exam room in one conversation about end of life."Nobody prepares you for your pet's senior years. Not for the decisions, not for the quiet worry that comes with every gray hair. Senior Pet Con gives pet parents a full day with the best veterinarians on Earth, and their pet never has to leave their side," said Adam Greenbaum, founder of WhiskerCloud (now PetDesk) and Love, Baxter "Senior pets make up a huge part of what we do as veterinarians, yet most of us received little to no formal training in geriatric medicine in veterinary school. Caring for aging pets requires a different approach, both medically and in how we partner with their families. That's why we created Senior Pet Con," said Monica Tarantino, DVM."Every gray muzzle and frosted face represents a badge of honor earned through a lifetime of love. At Virbac, we bridge innovative science with daily wellbeing, leading the way in mobility solutions that safeguard the human-animal bond. Our mission is simple: to keep senior pets moving through their sunset years with comfort, dignity, and joy," said Lauren Johnson, DVM, Senior Manager of Field Veterinary Services at Virbac, the event's presenting sponsor.Senior Pet Con is led by Tarantino, co-founder of the Senior Dog Veterinary Society , which has more than 1,000 veterinarians in its training programs, and Greenbaum, whose WhiskerCloud (now PetDesk) serves 12,000+ veterinary hospitals. Founding sponsors include presenting sponsor Virbac; Platinum sponsors Gateway Services Inc., Purina, and Loyal Animal Health; and Gold sponsors Fera Pets, PawsTime, and Pawsitive Payments.REGISTRATIONSessions begin at 8:30 a.m. Pacific each day. Pet parent tickets are $49 and veterinary professional tickets are $149, with group rates for veterinary teams and special pricing available during launch week. Hundreds registered during the pre-launch ahead of the July 15 announcement. Register at seniorpetcon.com.ABOUT LOVE, BAXTERLove, Baxter was founded by Adam Greenbaum after the loss of his Boston Terrier, Baxter. It is a senior pet care and end-of-life resource reaching millions of pet parents monthly, offering thousands of free resources, a professional directory, and a memorial store. Through its memorial tree-planting program, Love, Baxter is working toward one million trees planted in honor of pets we've lost. Learn more at lovebaxter.com.ABOUT THE SENIOR DOG VETERINARY SOCIETYThe Senior Dog Veterinary Society advances senior and geriatric canine care through clinical education, RACE-approved CE, and a community of more than 1,000 veterinarians. Learn more at seniordogvets.com.MEDIA CONTACTAdam Greenbaumadam@lovebaxter.comLogo, speaker bios, headshots, and schedule: seniorpetcon.com

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