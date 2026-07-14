Shapiro Administration Highlights Pennsylvania as a Premier State for Businesses and Visitors During 2026 MLB All-Star Week

Under the leadership of Governor Josh Shapiro, BusinessPA and Visit PA are using the All-Star Week to showcase Pennsylvania as The Great American Getaway for visitors and the best state in the Northeast for businesses to thrive.

The MLB All-Star Week, including today’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game, is the latest in some of the nation’s biggest sports and cultural moments occurring in Pennsylvania this year — driving hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity.

Held in Philadelphia for the first time in 30 years, the All-Star Week is expected to attract 100,000 visitors to the Commonwealth.

Harrisburg, PA – For the first time in three decades, Philadelphia is hosting the 2026 Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Week, and the Shapiro Administration is using the national spotlight to promote all that Pennsylvania has to offer to travelers, businesses, economic development leaders, and more

MLB All-Star Week, including the 96th MLB All-Star Game being played today between the American and National Leagues, is expected to bring 100,000 visitors to Philadelphia.

The Shapiro Administration invested $6.65 million to support the success of this sporting event including $3.15 million through the Sports Marketing and Tourism Grant Program and $3.5 million through the Marketing to Attract Marquis Events.

“We’re excited to host another major event here in Pennsylvania and share everything we have to offer to visitors and businesses,” said Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger. “Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has rebranded Pennsylvania as The Great American Getaway and grown our tourism industry by $7 billion and 30,000 jobs. We’ve also attracted more than $41.7 billion in private-sector investment that is creating over 24,000 jobs, and were recently ranked the top state for business in the Northeast by CNBC. Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s economy is competitive, strong, and on the rise.”

Pennsylvania Gets It Done.

Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team — an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in the Commonwealth ― promoted Pennsylvania to site selection consultants, business leaders, and regional economic development partners during the MLB All-Star Week. The BusinessPA team used this opportunity to promote Pennsylvania as a premier location for companies looking to grow or expand their operations.

For the MLB All-Star Week, BusinessPA also produced a new video featuring King of Prussia, PA-based Victus Sports ― the official bat company of Major League Baseball — highlighting the company’s continued growth here and discussing why the Commonwealth is the best place for manufacturers.

Additionally, the BusinessPA team developed collectible-style trading cards featuring available sites for growing businesses across Pennsylvania that feature key property details and encourage consultants and business leaders to explore development opportunities in the Commonwealth.

Last week, CNBC ranked Pennsylvania as the top state for business in the Northeast. Jumping four spots from last year’s ranking, the Commonwealth is #13 in the nation for business ― the highest Pennsylvania has been listed on CNBC’s Top States for Business in America rankings in 15 years.

Pennsylvania, The Great American Getaway

Visit PA, Pennsylvania’s tourism office, is using the MLB All-Star Week to drive interest in Philadelphia and the Commonwealth, encourage visitors to come back for future trips, and help spur statewide economic impact.

Specifically, the Visit PA Playmakers — Pennsylvania’s official 2026 hype crew that’s meeting visitors from around the world at some of the Commonwealth’s biggest moments this year ― are participating in several events this week including the MLB Draft, Cheesesteak Challenge, Red Carpet, Visit PA Fan activation, and more.

Visit PA also: hosted ‘Walk Up Song Karaoke’ prior to the Home Run Derby; held fan activations on site at Citizens Bank Park; co-hosted a national Creator Brunch with Governor Shapiro; and more.

Tourism is a key priority in Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy — and new data shows the industry is surging. In 2024, Pennsylvania welcomed over 201 million visitors, generating a record-breaking $83.9 billion in total economic impact. Visitor spending reached $49.9 billion and the industry supported more than 514,000 jobs.

As the birthplace of American democracy, Pennsylvania has been in the spotlight in 2026 with important events throughout the Commonwealth. From the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia to major sporting events like the FIFA World Cup™, NFL Draft, the MLB All-Star Week, and more, these experiences are huge tourism and economic development opportunities for the Commonwealth as millions of people visit Pennsylvania. Over the last three years, Governor Shapiro has rebranded Pennsylvania as the “Great American Getaway” and increased funding for tourism and 2026 marquis event support.

About BusinessPA

Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

The BusinessPA team has worked with companies in every corner of the Commonwealth, helping them expand and create real opportunities for Pennsylvanians — from Mondi Bags in Allegheny County, WebFX in Harrisburg, Premier Brands of America in Lackawanna County, John Brothers Holdings in Union County, TerraPower Isotopes in Philadelphia, Schreiber Foods in Cumberland County, Berwick Industries in Columbia County, Johnson & Johnson in Montgomery County, Eli Lilly in Lehigh County, Eurofins in Lancaster County, Calgon Carbon Corporation in Pittsburgh, DrinkPAK in Philadelphia, Farm Plast in Lycoming County, US Durum in Dauphin County, First Quality in Mifflin County, Eos in Allegheny County, Nichols Portland in Elk County, Imperial Systems in Mercer County, Qualex in Venango County, Tate in York County, Curtiss-Wright in Allegheny County, and Mitsubishi Chemicals Advanced Materials in Berks County.

About Visit PA

Visit PA, the official tourism office of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and part of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, promotes travel to Pennsylvania’s 67 counties and showcases the experiences that make the Commonwealth The Great American Getaway. From vibrant cities and historic landmarks to outdoor adventure, arts and culture, culinary experiences and small-town charm, Pennsylvania offers authentic experiences for every traveler. Learn more at visitpa.com.

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