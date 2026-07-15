Williams Electric Service & Generators Launches Community Infrastructure Resiliency Service Campaign

Here at Williams Electric Service & Generators, all of our service technicians are Generac factory certified

Offering generator health checks and priority support to help residents and businesses prepare for storm-related power outages.

Our core mission extends far beyond equipment installation; we operate as a resource for safety and peace of mind for our neighbors” — Bret Williams

THOMASVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Williams Electric Service & Generators, a regional electrical contractor and Generac PowerPro Prestige Dealer, today announced the launch of its 2026 Community Infrastructure Resiliency Campaign. The public safety initiative introduces grid-readiness resources and priority technical deployment protocols designed to help protect families and businesses across South Georgia and North Florida from storm-related power outages.

As summer thunderstorms and hurricane risks place added stress on the regional electrical grid, Williams Electric Service & Generators is deploying factory-certified technicians to proactively assess local properties.

The Generac generator maintenance health check initiative includes technical assessments across key service hubs, including Thomasville, Valdosta, Albany, Tifton, and Peachtree City in Georgia, alongside Quincy, Monticello, and surrounding North Florida counties. The initiative also includes a priority-matching program for residents who rely on home medical equipment and continuous HVAC operation.

“Our core mission extends far beyond equipment installation; we operate as a resource for safety and peace of mind for our neighbors,” said Bret Williams, Owner of Williams Electric Service & Generators. “With grid vulnerabilities rising, waiting for a storm warning to think about backup power puts local families at unnecessary risk. We’re equipping our Georgia and North Florida communities with the data, local code expertise, and standby power maintenance checks they need to stay prepared through a utility grid failure.”

To address regional infrastructure challenges, including well pump failures and food spoilage during prolonged blackouts, the company has expanded its deployment of Generac home and business standby generator units. The systems integrate automated self-testing and Mobile Link™ Wi-Fi monitoring, allowing homeowners and businesses to track power remotely and restore power automatically within seconds of a utility disruption.

Homeowners and businesses who want to inquire about an electrical infrastructure assessment or a generator health check should contact the regional service desk at 1-(229) 226-5912.

About Williams Electric Service & Generators

Based in Thomasville, GA, Williams Electric Service & Generators is an authorized Generac PowerPro Prestige Dealer serving Georgia and North Florida. Following a “One-Customer-at-a-Time” philosophy, the company provides residential and commercial backup power sales and installation, emergency support, and certified system maintenance, all performed by factory-certified technicians and local code experts. To learn more, visit https://wesgenerators.com.

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