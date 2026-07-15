Oaks Law Firm Launches Free Online Resource Center for Los Angeles Car Accident Victims

New free resource from a Los Angeles car accident law firm answers the questions Californians ask most after a crash, including key filing deadlines

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oaks Law Firm , a California personal injury law firm serving Los Angeles and surrounding communities, today announced the launch of a free online resource center designed to help people injured in car accidents understand their rights under California law. The new hub, available at OaksLawFirm.com, brings together plain-language answers to the questions Angelenos most often ask after a collision from what to do in the first hours after a crash to how California's filing deadlines work.The firm developed the resource center in response to a clear shift in how injured people look for help. Rather than searching for a short phrase like "car accident lawyer," many now type or speak full questions into search engines and AI assistants questions such as "what should I do after a car accident in Los Angeles" or "how long do I have to file a claim in California." The new resource center is organized around those real questions, with direct, practical answers written for a general audience.What should I do after a car accident in Los Angeles?The resource center walks readers through the steps that matter most immediately after a collision: making sure everyone is safe, calling 911 when there are injuries, exchanging information with other drivers, photographing the scene and vehicle damage, seeking medical evaluation even when injuries seem minor, and reporting the crash as required. It also explains why acting promptly matters beyond any legal deadline evidence such as surveillance footage, vehicle data, and witness recollections can be lost, overwritten, or fade quickly, and preserving it early can make a meaningful difference in how a claim develops.How long do I have to file a car accident claim in California?A central focus of the new materials is California's filing deadlines. Under California Code of Civil Procedure Section 335.1, the general statute of limitations for most personal injury claims, including car accident claims, is two years from the date of injury. The resource center also highlights a critical exception that surprises many injured people: when a government entity may be responsible for example, a crash involving a city vehicle, a Metro bus, or a dangerous roadway condition maintained by a public agency the California Government Claims Act generally requires a formal written claim to be presented within six months of the incident under Government Code Section 911.2, before any lawsuit can be filed. Because deadlines can vary depending on who is responsible and the specific circumstances, the firm encourages anyone injured in a crash to confirm the deadline that applies to their own situation with an attorney as soon as possible.Do I need a lawyer for a car accident in Los Angeles?The resource center also addresses one of the most common decision-point questions injured drivers ask: whether their situation calls for legal help at all. The materials explain, in qualitative terms, how insurance claims are evaluated, what kinds of disputes commonly arise over fault and medical treatment, and the circumstances in which speaking with a car accident lawyer in Los Angeles may be worthwhile such as when injuries are significant, fault is contested, multiple vehicles or a commercial or government vehicle is involved, or an insurer's handling of the claim raises concerns."People dealing with the aftermath of a crash in Los Angeles are often trying to make important decisions while injured, without clear information," Oaks Law Firm said in a statement announcing the launch. "Our goal with this resource center is simple: answer the questions people are actually asking, accurately and in plain English, so they can make informed choices about their next steps."Oaks Law Firm handles car accident cases on a contingency-fee basis, meaning clients do not pay attorney's fees unless the firm recovers compensation on their behalf; case costs and expenses may be handled differently and are explained clearly at the outset of representation.About Oaks Law FirmOaks Law Firm is a personal injury law firm based in Los Angeles, California, representing people injured in car accidents and other personal injury matters throughout Los Angeles County and surrounding Southern California communities. The firm's practice is focused exclusively on California personal injury law.Anyone who has been injured in a car accident and has questions about their specific situation is invited to contact Oaks Law Firm through OaksLawFirm.com for a consultation. There is no obligation, and every case is evaluated on its own facts.This article is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The information presented may not reflect the most current legal developments and should not be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a licensed attorney. Every personal injury case involves unique facts and circumstances, and the outcome of any case depends entirely on those specific facts. Any results, settlement amounts, or verdicts referenced in this content are specific to the individual cases described, are not typical, and do not guarantee, promise, or predict a similar outcome in your case. Reading this content does not create an attorney-client relationship with Oaks Law Firm. Contact us directly for a consultation specific to your situation.

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