Joint Statement by Hong Kong Diaspora Condemning Beijing’s Ethnic Unity Law and Its Assault on Communities in China and Beyond

We, the undersigned Hong Kong diaspora and civil society organizations, together with allied groups around the world, jointly condemn the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress (“the EUPL”), which took effect on 1 July 2026.

The EUPL seeks to construct a singular, state-defined national identity across the PRC’s officially recognized ethnic groups. It requires schools across the PRC, including Hong Kong, to instill the history, values, and ideology of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in students. Article 20 of the law goes further, imposing an obligation on parents to raise children to love the CCP, the state, and the nation as defined by Beijing; and more concerningly, to refrain from teaching their children anything which may undermine “ethnic unity”.

Most alarmingly, Article 63 extends the law’s reach beyond PRC borders, criminalizing vaguely defined “acts that undermine ethnic unity and create ethnic division” committed by organizations and individuals outside PRC territory. This extraterritorial reach mirrors the same expansive jurisdictional claims found in the 2020 Hong Kong National Security Law and the 2024 Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, laws already used to pursue, intimidate, and silence Hong Kongers living in exile.

The EUPL has drawn immediate and widespread rebuke. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, members of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council have all raised concerns. Tragically, on 2 July, Tibetan exile Pawo Lobga Rangzen died after self-immolating outside the United Nations headquarters in New York in protest against the law — the first such act on US soil, and a stark measure of the desperation this legislation has provoked among affected communities.

We view the EUPL as a further escalation of Beijing’s ethno-nationalist policymaking toward its border regions, its ethnic and linguistic minorities, and its neighbors. This is a coordinated assault on the right to a distinct cultural or religious identity separate from that ordained by the state, whether exercised in Tibet, Ürümqi, Hong Kong, Taiwan, or in exile.

We urge:

Governments to formally condemn the EUPL and its extraterritorial application, and to make clear that Beijing’s domestic law has no jurisdiction over their residents, citizens, or civil society. Legislatures to introduce or strengthen legal protections against transnational repression, safeguarding Hong Kongers, Tibetans, Uyghurs, and other diaspora communities, exiled activists, and human rights defenders from surveillance, harassment, and intimidation carried out on behalf of foreign governments. Law enforcement and security agencies to investigate related incidents and ensure affected communities have safe, accessible channels to report threats. International bodies, including the United Nations, to monitor and report on the implementation of the EUPL and its impact on minority rights and diaspora safety. Civil society, media, and the public to stand in solidarity with those affected by this law, and to honor the memory of Pawo Logba Rangzen by continuing to speak out against the erasure of cultural and linguistic identity and the silencing of dissent.

We will continue to advocate for the rights, safety, and dignity of Hong Kongers, ethnic and linguistic minorities, and all those targeted by the EUPL in China and beyond.

Signatories: